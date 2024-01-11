The Weekend Starts Here: Scott Burton's three things to look out for on Friday

You can read Scott Burton's three things to note and much more in our morning email The Front Runner , exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers .

1. Godolphin finally unleash record-breaking Frankel colt at Wolverhampton

Kalidasa might not be a name that rings too many bells when first glancing at the card for the three-year-old maiden at Wolverhampton (6.00 ) but, before acquiring that name, he made plenty of headlines as a yearling.

A son of Frankel and So Mi Dar, the colt was sold by Lord and Lady Lloyd Webber's Watership Down Stud to Godolphin for an eyewatering 2.8 million guineas at the Tattersalls October Sale, making him the most expensive yearling purchased at public auction anywhere in the world in 2022.

Kalidasa missed his scheduled debut at Kempton in December, and with William Buick on duty for Godolphin at Meydan, it is David Probert who takes the ride.

So Mi Dar – herself the daughter of Sheema Classic winner Dar Re Mi and a full sister to Too Darn Hot – won the Musidora Stakes in 2016 and was then forced to miss the Oaks before returning to run third behind Speedy Boarding in the Prix de l'Opera.

2. Eyecatching jockey booking for Pertemps winner making his first handicap chase start

It is quite the week for fans of the Pertemps Final. 24 hours or so before 2022 Pertemps hero Third Wind is due to make his first start for 667 days in the qualifier at Warwick on Saturday, Tony Martin sends last year's winner Good Time Jonny to Naas for the 2m handicap chase (1.12 ).

Good Time Jonny: could be working his way back to Cheltenham Credit: Patrick McCann

Good Time Jonny has had an unfulfilling career to date over fences and it might be something of a surprise to see a horse who won at the festival over three miles dropping back to the minimum trip.

Should the booking of crack amateur Derek O’Connor persuade you to start examining the ante-post lists, be assured that, while Good Time Jonny is still a novice, he is not yet qualified for the National Hunt Chase, his sole top-four finish over fences coming at shy of 2m7½f.

However, the 135-rated chaser is no bigger than 16-1 for another of the big amateur prizes at the festival, the Kim Muir.

3. Which high-powered yard could be ready to click into gear at Dundalk?

The presence of Banbridge in Saturday's Silviniaco Conti Chase will ensure Joseph O'Brien is at the forefront of punters' minds this weekend.

More immediately, O'Brien sends no fewer than nine runners to Dundalk on Friday, no doubt hoping to kickstart what has been a quiet all-weather winter by the yard's lofty standards.

O'Brien topped the standings by winners and prize-money last winter, but was successful just once from 46 starters at the venue in November and December.

Eight of the nine O'Brien runners are spread across three maidens. Among those with racecourse form, Nerano (5.15 ) showed a deal of promise when third on debut over a mile here in early December, when being briefly squeezed for room on the outside rail.

It can only be a matter of time before such a major stable clicks into gear.

