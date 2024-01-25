The Weekend Starts Here: Lewis Porteous's three things to look out for on Friday - including a returning Juddmonte class act

You can read Lewis Porteous's three things to note and much more in our morning email The Front Runner , exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers .

1. Psycho's ceiling unknown

One of many things Harry Derham has learned from his uncle Paul Nicholls is to run his horses in the right company, and Nicholls would certainly approve of Derham's impressive 27 per cent strike-rate so far this season. Derham has saddled six winners from just 12 runners so far this month and takes aim at Sandown on Friday with the former Nicholls inmate Sir Psycho in the 1m7½f limited novice handicap chase (2.25 ). An eyecatching winner at Ascot when returned to fences for his stable debut in November, he put up another game effort when second under top weight at Exeter last time and may not have reached his ceiling yet for his new yard.

2. In-form all-weather stars go again

Not many horses have started the new year as well as He's An Angel and Upepo, who both go for their third wins on the all-weather this month. He's An Angel looks to have enjoyed moving across Malton from Tim Easterby to Peter Niven's yard and, after wins at Wolverhampton and Southwell, heads to Lingfield (3.12 ) looking for the hat-trick. He's officially 1lb well in under a penalty and holds another entry at Southwell next week. At Wolverhampton on Friday night, Upepo (8.15 ) also goes for a third straight win in January and fourth since joining Tony Carroll's Worcestershire yard from Sheila Lavery in October. Also 1lb well in under a penalty, Upepo again has the assistance of Rossa Ryan in the saddle.

3. Returning River

There are plenty of familiar names in action at Meydan, including Emaraaty Ana, Equality and Equilateral in the Group 2 Blue Point Sprint (3.50 ). However, arguably the most intriguing runner on the card goes in the Group 3 Al Shindagha Sprint (3.15 ) on the dirt. Step forward Laurel River , who has been off the track since an emphatic win in a Grade 2 at Del Mar in August 2022, when trained by Bob Baffert. He had been expected to be one of the favourites for the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile the following November only to be scratched from that race on veterinary advice. Owned and bred by Juddmonte, he returns to competitive action for the first time in 516 days and makes his debut for champion UAE trainer Bhupat Seemar.

