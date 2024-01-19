The Weekend Starts Here: Chris Cook's three things to look out for on Friday - including an intriguing Shadwell newcomer

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email The Front Runner , exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers .

1. Unexposed Jardine runner can maintain stable's fine form

Iain Jardine's Flat runners have been profitable to follow in three of the last four months and his January strike-rate is looking good, with five winners from his first 20 runners.

So we can hope to see a big run from Can't Stop Now in Newcastle's opener (3.45 ) as the chestnut makes his first start since September, with his stablemates in such excellent form.

He scored at Carlisle in August and over hurdles at Musselburgh last spring but this son of Starspangledbanner remains unexposed on the all-weather.

Can't Stop Now 15:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Iain Jardine

2. Palmer's hot spell could stretch to Meydan

Speaking of trainer form, no one is hotter right now than Hugo Palmer. We flagged this up before the 6-1 victory of Havanarama at Kempton on Wednesday night, which was Palmer's sixth success from 11 recent runners.

Stenton Glider (left) is an interesting runner for the in-form Hugo Palmer at Meydan Credit: Edward Whitaker

His slow-starting How Impressive looks one to avoid at Wolverhampton, but Stenton Glider may be able to sustain the yard's run in Meydan's Cape Verdi (4.25 ), a Group 2 for fillies and mares.

Other runners have more attractive form figures but she's highest rated, having gone close last year in both the Fred Darling and the German 1,000 Guineas.

Stenton Glider 16:25 Meydan View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Hugo Palmer

3. First Shadwell link-up for Boughey and Loughnane

The most interesting newcomer of the day is Alhattan in a mile maiden race for fillies (5.15 ) at Newcastle this evening.

She's a Lope De Vega half-sister to Antarah, who won his one and only race over this course and distance in late 2021.

From the family of July Cup winner Elnadim and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Mehthaaf, Alhattan will be the first George Boughey-trained runner to carry the blue and white silks of Shadwell. This will also be Billy Loughnane's first chance to wear those colours.

Alhattan 17:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

