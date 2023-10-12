The Waiting Game in 'the form of her life' in bid to complete Chelmsford five-timer for Jack Jones

Jack Jones has an excellent record at Chelmsford this season thanks to the exploits of The Waiting Game, who lines up in the 6f handicap (6.30 ).

The trainer has saddled five winners from his last 17 runners at the track and four of those victories have been provided by his sole runner on Thursday.

After failing to score on her first seven starts, The Waiting Game comfortably scored over this course and distance in August under Oisin Murphy.

She then added another two victories at the track that month and was last seen justifying favouritism here for her Newmarket trainer.

"The Waiting Game loves going six furlongs at Chelmsford and is in the form of her life," said Jones. "All we've had to do is keep her ticking over.

"She's drawn well and David Probert knows her well so we're hopeful she'll be bang there again. It would be lovely for her to secure the five-timer."

Jones sent out one winner in his first season last year but recorded his 20th this campaign when Cryptos Dream scored at Brighton on Tuesday.

"We've had 20 winners this year, 17 on the Flat and three over jumps," added the trainer. "It's well beyond what I could have dreamed of this year."

The market suggests The Waiting Game's chief opposition will be Qatar Racing's Alpha Zulu for James Ferguson and jockey Oisin Murphy.

