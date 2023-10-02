The two hottest Flat trainers in the country head to Newcastle - and their flying form looks set to continue

The two hottest Flat trainers in the country, Dave Loughnane and Alan Brown, are operating at a 33 per cent strike rate in the last two weeks. They both send just one runner to Newcastle this evening and here we assess their chances of continuing their fine form . . .

Vickers.Bet Proudly Supporting British Racing Nursery Handicap (7.00)

Trained by Dave Loughnane, the two-year-old son of Kodi Bear is yet to get off the mark in five attempts, but his promising debut effort at Bath in May suggested he had ability and he may be able to show it here with his trainer in such good form.

A quietly fancied 11-1 third favourite behind an odds-on shot that day, Anglesey Lad dwelt at the start and was a bit short of room when asked initially to make his effort, but he stayed on well to take fourth.

The winner, Haatem, has since won the Group 2 Vintage Stakes, while the fifth and sixth have run well in handicaps off marks in the 70s and 60s, and the ninth has also won twice (off 49 and 55).

Although Anglesey Lad hasn't gone on from that, he showed promise on his handicap debut when forced wide throughout and up with the pace in a race that suited the closers.

He's been dropped 5lb since to a mark of 55 and, with the hope something can take him into the race, he may find a first go at this stiffer track to his liking.

Spotlight comment

Beaten a good way all starts to date (5.7f-7f); has had a couple of wide stalls to deal with latterly but he's seemingly exposed as ordinary.

Anglesey Lad 19:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: David Loughnane

Vickers.Bet Handicap (7.30)

A revelation since the cheekpieces went on, the Alan Brown-trained three-year-old arrives seeking a hat-trick and will bid to enhance her stable's already excellent form in the last fortnight.

Her best run as a two-year-old came over this course and distance last October, when she outran her 80-1 odds to finish third beaten just a length and a half behind one who is now rated in the mid-80s.

She didn't show any worthwhile form afterwards, including back at Newcastle that November (although that came over six furlongs), but after three worsening runs on turf she bounced right back when returned to all-weather and aided with cheekpieces.

Both victories have come over the minimum trip at Southwell, but the same surface is used at Newcastle, so that shouldn't be an issue, especially given her debut run there.

She's 5lb higher than that latest win and goes slightly up in grade, but she looks open to more improvement. Rowan Scott, who has a strike-rate of 29 per cent when teaming up with Brown at Newcastle, is a good jockey booking.

Spotlight comment

Lightly-raced 3yo whose early promise has been fulfilled since cheekpieces were added, winning easily at Southwell in August and following up eight days later in more workmanlike fashion; another 5lb higher in a better race but she's on the up and may not have finished progressing just yet.

Rodborough 19:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Alan Brown

