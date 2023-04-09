'The trip is bang on' - prolific Simply Sondheim bids to stamp his authority on fascinating Rosebery

An historic handicap which has been dominated by four-year-olds lately, with six of the last nine winners hailing from that age group.

Simply Sondheim, a six-time scorer during a highly progressive three-year-old campaign last summer, fits that bill under champion jockey William Buick.

He showed further improvement when making a successful reappearance over this course and distance last Saturday, running on strongly to beat Udaberri by half a length.

A 3lb rise means Simply Sondheim competes off a career-high mark of 90, but winning can become a wonderful habit and this son of Pivotal continues on a roll.

Capital Theory may not be as prolific but he did win three times in December, and resumed with a game neck win from Chichester at Chelmsford last month. This step up in trip should suit.

James Fanshawe has won with five of his ten runners at Kempton this year, and the lightly raced four-year-old Wandering Rocks could make a bold bid if fully fit following a 170-day break.

The son of Ulysses finished a solid third over this course and distance to Sea The Casper last August and looks the type to land a valuable handicap this term.

Sir Rumi has race fitness on his side, having shaped nicely when runner-up to Bucephalus at Doncaster last Sunday. He was attempting to give the winner 20lb on soft ground and looks fairly treated.

Max Mayhem, who had useful form when trained by Joseph O’Brien, including on an all-weather surface, makes his first start for Kevin Philippart de Foy, while there is likely to be more to come from Pride Of Priory, a three-time winner for William Haggas last summer.

Analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Maureen Haggas, assistant to William Haggas, trainer of Pride Of Priory

I usually ride him out myself and he’s in good shape for his first run back. William has had this race in mind for him for some time and he has a bit of winning form at the track.

George Scott, trainer of Prydwen

He daydreamed through his first run back this year and stepped up on that when winning last time at Wolverhampton, He’s never been right-handed before so we’ll see how he copes with that and the slower surface.

Rae Guest, trainer of Jewel In My Crown

This is a good starting point to her season and she’s fit enough to run a good race, although she’ll improve from it.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Max Mayhem and Evania

It’s his first start for us as we bought him out of the Joseph O’Brien yard at the horses-in-training sale. He has some good form at Dundalk and has been working well and Benoit de la Sayette takes off a handy 3lb. Evania didn’t like the sharp track at Wolverhampton last time and this more galloping track should be better for her.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Sir Rumi

He’ll be fitter than most in the field after his comeback run at Doncaster where he stayed on well to be second. He’s come out of that in great shape and this looks a good opportunity.

James Fanshawe, trainer of Wandering Rocks

Ideally we would have started him off on turf but there aren’t any suitable races for him just now. This looks a good starting point to his season.

Sean Woods, trainer of Savvy Knight

He’s done well over the winter but it may be a bit difficult for him from his draw in stall 12. On the plus side, the trip is bang on and despite a maximum field it doesn’t look that competitive.

Reporting by David Milnes

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.