Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
13:50 Cheltenham
premium

The strongest Grade 2 run in Britain? Keith Melrose analyses a cracking Cotswold Chase

13:50 CheltenhamPaddy Power Cotswold Chase (Grade 2) (GBB Race)
Chase Turf, Grade 2
Going:Good To Soft
Runners:6
Class:1
Distance:3m 1½f
ITV

The Cotswold Chase is a race with dual identities. Tying it to its sister race at the Cheltenham Festival, the Gold Cup, is the less flattering of the two. Three winners in the last decade making the frame for the big race does not make for much of a trial.

It is better to take the Cotswold Chase as a race in its own right. This is the strongest Grade 2 run in Britain. Taking winner performances on Racing Post Ratings over the last decade, the mean comes out at 169 and the median 170. That is only a few pounds off pre-Cheltenham Grade 1s like the Tingle Creek, Clarence House and Ascot Chase.

That may give pause to those looking to back Stay Away Fay. Going from small-field novices to the verge of open Grade 1 company is a significant step up. More than that, his form has hardly been outstanding. He is likeable, straightforward and has bags of stamina, yet an RPR of 151 is some way off what tends to be required here.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Keith MelroseBetting editor

Published on 26 January 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 26 January 2024

icon
13:50 CheltenhamPaddy Power Cotswold Chase (Grade 2) (GBB Race)
Chase Turf, Grade 2
Going:Good To Soft
Runners:6
Class:1
Distance:3m 1½f
ITV
more inPreviews
more inPreviews