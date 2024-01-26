The strongest Grade 2 run in Britain? Keith Melrose analyses a cracking Cotswold Chase
The Cotswold Chase is a race with dual identities. Tying it to its sister race at the Cheltenham Festival, the Gold Cup, is the less flattering of the two. Three winners in the last decade making the frame for the big race does not make for much of a trial.
It is better to take the Cotswold Chase as a race in its own right. This is the strongest Grade 2 run in Britain. Taking winner performances on Racing Post Ratings over the last decade, the mean comes out at 169 and the median 170. That is only a few pounds off pre-Cheltenham Grade 1s like the Tingle Creek, Clarence House and Ascot Chase.
That may give pause to those looking to back Stay Away Fay. Going from small-field novices to the verge of open Grade 1 company is a significant step up. More than that, his form has hardly been outstanding. He is likeable, straightforward and has bags of stamina, yet an RPR of 151 is some way off what tends to be required here.
26 January 2024
