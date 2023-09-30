Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
15:05 Longchamp
premium

The stories are hiding the value in this year's Arc - and this 14-1 shot looks a terrific price

15:05 LongchampQatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (Group 1) (3yo+ No Geldings) (Grande Course) (Turf)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Good To Soft
Runners:15
Class:
Distance:1m 4f
ITV4

When a race has had an ante-post market for a long time, and the 2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe's has existed pretty much since Alpinista crossed the line a year ago, it will inevitably carry the mark of stories as well as form.

Alpinista never ran again and runner-up Vadeni has since joined her in retirement. In fact, none of the first five from 2022 will shuffle into the stalls on Sunday. The nearest we have to a defending champion is Westover, who was sixth last year.

It was supposed to be Japan's Arc. Equinox is the king over the water in this year's race, having emerged as the world's best turf horse when taking apart the Dubai Sheema Classic field, but in late May it was revealed he would have other targets.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Keith MelroseBetting editor
Published on 30 September 2023Last updated 18:09, 30 September 2023
icon
15:05 LongchampQatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (Group 1) (3yo+ No Geldings) (Grande Course) (Turf)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Good To Soft
Runners:15
Class:
Distance:1m 4f
ITV4
more inPreviews
more inPreviews