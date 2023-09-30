The stories are hiding the value in this year's Arc - and this 14-1 shot looks a terrific price

When a race has had an ante-post market for a long time, and the 2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe's has existed pretty much since Alpinista crossed the line a year ago, it will inevitably carry the mark of stories as well as form.

Alpinista never ran again and runner-up Vadeni has since joined her in retirement. In fact, none of the first five from 2022 will shuffle into the stalls on Sunday. The nearest we have to a defending champion is Westover, who was sixth last year.

It was supposed to be Japan's Arc. Equinox is the king over the water in this year's race, having emerged as the world's best turf horse when taking apart the Dubai Sheema Classic field, but in late May it was revealed he would have other targets.