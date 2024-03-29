The stayers' Lincoln is here: Queen's Cup analysis as Musselburgh opens its doors for the Flat's first big staying handicap
The Queen’s Cup is to stayers what the Lincoln is to milers. It is the first step on a path that will lead to more prestigious handicaps throughout the season. Get to know these horses because we will be seeing plenty of them in the Chester Cup, Northumberland Plate, Ebor and everything in between at the major festivals.
The 2023 running even threw up a Group performer. Wise Eagle, rated just 98 heading into that race, subsequently split Coltrane and Trueshan in Ascot’s Sagaro Stakes. Two of those who finished behind Wise Eagle – runner-up Metier and fifth-placed Emiyn – try again here.
Metier was beaten half a length that day but pulled four and a half lengths clear of the third and, off 7lb higher, has clear claims of going one better this time.
Published on 29 March 2024
Last updated 18:57, 29 March 2024
