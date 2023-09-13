'The recent rain is perfect' - can the well-in Chic Colombine complete a hat-trick?

William Haggas won this in 2016 with Glitter Girl and has had five runners in total in the last ten years, so appears to target the contest. His sole representative this season is Summit , but she has a different profile to that which Glitter Girl boasted seven years ago.

Like Summit, Glitter Girl was owned by Cheveley Park Stud, but she came into the race seeking a hat-trick while Summit is still without a win in three starts. She also took a big backward step when a beaten favourite at Carlisle last time and needs to bounce back.

Maybe quick ground was to blame and Haggas fits first-time cheekpieces in a bid to sharpen up Summit. The Newmarket trainer is 9-41 (22 per cent) when cheekpieces are applied for the first time since the start of last year, but his record is 24 per cent with all runners in that time.

The ground could be key to the outcome as not all of these juveniles are proven in testing conditions. Granny Budgie is one of the exceptions as she was successful on soft going at Ripon last month and recorded a career best when following up on good to soft at Hamilton.

George Scott’s string has hit form in the last fortnight and, while a 7lb rise in the weights will require further progress from Granny Budgie, she is clearly going forward at a rapid rate.

Chic Colombine has won her last two over 7f and drops a half-furlong to race under a 6lb penalty for her victory at Haydock last week. She is 3lb well in as a result and travels strongly, so the sharper test promises to suit. However, the soft ground is a big unknown here.

There is encouragement to be taken from her pedigree on that score, though, as her sire was successful on good to soft and her half-sister Milos recorded her best on testing ground.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

George Scott, trainer of Granny Budgie

This has been the plan for some time. She’ll enjoy the ground and Darragh Keenan gets on very well with her. This looked the natural step after her win at Hamilton.

Grant Tuer, trainer of Bellarchi

She’s had a busy campaign but is in good form at home and technically is 3lb well in. It will be soft enough and she’s going up to six and a half furlongs but we’re hopeful she can handle it.

George Boughey, trainer of Chic Colombine

She’s come out of her win at Haydock last time in good shape which is why we're rolling the dice again. We're running her under a 6lb penalty as she's due to go up 9lb. She doesn’t want the ground too quick so the recent rain is perfect.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Yeah Nah

She’s a winner unlike some in the field and it’s a nice pot so hopefully she can get some of it.

William Haggas, trainer of Summit

She ran a good race at Newmarket but ran moderately at Carlisle and has got herself relatively well handicapped. I put that down to the going and she’ll have her ground this time. Six and a half furlongs is just about perfect and she’s got cheekpieces to help the jockey, because she really did drop the bit quite a long way out at Carlisle and did absolutely nothing.

George Margarson, trainer of Jumeirah Breeze

Hopefully they don’t get any more rain but her form is working out well as the horse she finished second to at Leicester last time finished second in a Group 3 last weekend. This trip looks spot on for her and I give her a good shout.

Reporting by David Milnes

