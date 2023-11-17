The Real Whacker a better novice than Denman? How the handicapper has made life tougher for youngsters
It is heartening to see the winners of the Turners and the Brown Advisory both running in a handicap. You could argue it is more sensible for Stage Star and The Real Whacker to start off by taking on handicappers, whatever the weight conditions, rather than clash with the best around straight away.
Traditionalists will also say it is more sporting to do things this way. But, as is the wont of traditionalists, they do not always appreciate that the world has changed. Headlines were made earlier this week about how The Real Whacker would set a modern-day record if he defies 12st in the Paddy Power Gold Cup. More arresting is that the official BHA mark he must carry to do it (162) is higher than that from which Denman landed his first Hennessy in 2007.
The BHA, as well as independent ratings systems like Racing Post Ratings, rate inexperienced chasers higher now than they did 15 years ago. This phenomenon applies mostly to novices stepping into open company, so the Paddy Power Gold Cup ought to prove it.
Published on 17 November 2023inPreviews
Last updated 18:37, 17 November 2023
