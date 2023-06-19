'The opposition have him to beat' - Guineas winners Chaldean and Paddington clash in St James's Palace

The St James's Palace Stakes is at its best as a race when it pits the English and Irish 2,000 Guineas winners against each other.

Representing the Newmarket form we have Chaldean, who put an inauspicious start to his Classic campaign behind him – he unseated coming out of the stalls in the Greenham – to run out an authoritative winner of the season's first Classic. Royal Scotsman (third), Galeron (fourth), Charyn (eighth) and Indestructible (tenth) all represent that formline.

The big question when it comes to Juddmonte's impressive Dewhurst and Guineas winner is the ground. So far he has not raced on anything faster than good and both his runs this season have come on soft, but his trainer Andrew Balding does not envision a quicker surface posing a problem should the showers stay away.

He said: "I've been very happy with him since the Guineas and we're hoping he'll be there in the best form we can get him. I'd like to think all ground comes alike to him.

"He's only raced on slow surfaces so far, apart from when it was on the quick side at York last season, but he's a good-actioned horse and I can't see it being a problem. You're not going to find easy Group 1s but I think the opposition have him to beat and we're looking forward to it."

Paddington, unbeaten in three starts this season, was best of those who ran at the Curragh. Of those who reoppose he did not beat Charyn (fourth) or Galeron (fifth) as far as Chaldean did at Newmarket, but the underperforming favourite Royal Scotsman (ninth) was beaten further – as was Newmarket runner-up Hi Royal, who was third at the Curragh, beaten a length further.

Aidan O'Brien has faith in his latest star and said: "He's progressing lovely and everything has gone well since the Irish Guineas.

"We were delighted with him there as it was obviously a big step up in class from anything he had contested previously and he coped with it.

"This has been the plan ever since and he's done everything nicely at home. Everyone is very happy with him."

What they say

Roger Varian, trainer of Charyn

We’ve been happy with him since what I thought was a good run in Ireland. He was tight for room at a crucial moment and he could have maybe run second or third on that day. His run in the Greenham was a solid one and we then put a line through the Guineas at Newmarket when it was very soft ground and the high numbers didn’t really get involved in the race. He bounced back nicely at the Curragh, and while he’s one of the outsiders he’s very solid and very tough. I’m sure he’ll turn up and run his race and hopefully he can sneak on to the podium.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Cicero's Gift and Galeron

Cicero's Gift is a very short price for what he's done, but what he's done has been impressive. It's been the aim to come here since Goodwood. He was mightily impressive and surprised me there, so he's exciting. He doesn't overdo himself at home but it was nice to see his lead horse [Saxon King] win on Saturday [at Chester]. He's against proper, proven horses so it'll be interesting to see how he gets on, but we hope he's a Group 1 horse and we're going to find out. Galeron is a big price and could certainly run into the three – he looks an absolute picture.

Karl Burke, trainer of Indestructible

The ground was a bit of a disaster for most of the field in the Guineas, but more than anything it was probably too close to the Craven. He needs a nice break and he’s been trained specifically for Royal Ascot, which is why we swerved all the other Guineas. He goes there in a good form and I think he’s entitled to take a shot.

Isaac Shelby: trained by Brian Meehan Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Brian Meehan, trainer of Isaac Shelby

Everything's really good with him, he's in great shape and I'm looking forward to it. He ran really well in France, he's come on for that and we wouldn't be going if I wasn't really happy with him.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Mostabshir

He ran a decent race in the Craven on his first start this season but the ground was softer than he'd have liked. He came on for it and then won impressively at York. It's a big jump for a novice straight into the St James's Palace, taking on both Guineas winners and the best three-year-old milers in Europe, but he deserves to step forward. He's always looked a talented horse.

Paul Cole, trainer of Royal Scotsman

He's working really well. We obviously had a foot issue from his trip to Ireland. It was hard to get to the bottom of it but he picked up a bruised foot. He seems in tip-top form here and he'll run a big, big race. He's a very, very good horse.

