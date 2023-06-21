The most compelling Gold Cup in a generation - Keith Melrose on Thursday's big puzzle

This is the most open Gold Cup in years. There are a few reasons for that, but chief among them is the lack of familiarity with the runners. Only one out of the 14 declared runners ran in the race 12 months ago, and you can back Tashkan at 40-1.

Top stayers tend to meet time and again. The same attributes are tested; stamina, yes, but also the ability to settle and quicken. Results are therefore pretty easy to repeat, so punters tend to feel confident. Although the average field size in the Gold Cup going back to 2010 is more than 12 runners, in the majority of those runnings the favourite was returned at even-money or shorter.

Because this group of contenders are relative strangers, the market is much more uncertain. Coltrane was inching towards last year's champions and has kept improving, so is the most obvious heir. When there are vacancies at the top, eyes will often turn to the St Leger winner and Eldar Eldarov is also right up there in the betting.