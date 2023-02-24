The jockey booking that puts Kempton hopeful at the top of Coral Trophy shortlist

We must all hope that we can age like Frodon. He started as a likeable nearly horse, touched the summit with wins in the Ryanair and King George, and now in his advanced years has reverted to his former state, while still adding flavour to top races.

He is the first horse in ten years to carry a BHA mark of 160 or higher in the Coral Trophy. This race lives on its history a little these days. Its last significant winner, Gloria Victis, came in the opening weeks of the current century, while last year's winner Cap Du Nord was the first from a mark in the 120s since 2002.

Cap Du Nord returns this year having bounced back to form with impeccable timing to win at Ascot last weekend. He tanked all over the field that day and from the last he buried progressive runner-up Neon Moon, who was himself clearly best of the rest. Because of Frodon, Cap Du Nord is 3lb out of the weights this year and both 8lb higher than at Ascot and when he won this race last year.