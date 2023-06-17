'The jockey booking is intriguing' - analysis and quotes for competitive sprint handicap

If the rain stays away and the prominently ridden Ancient Times makes a quick return after his close third at Chester on Saturday there has to be a chance that the pace will be furious, setting the race up for a whole host of finishers.

One Night Stand is another likely pacesetter in the field. He led the Dash for a long way and will probably go as fast as he can from the get-go, which will be music to the ears of connections of King Of Bavaria, Burning Cash, Mondammej and Alligator Alley, who all like to pounce late.

James Doyle is an interesting booking for topweight King Of Bavaria, but not as intriguing as William Buick riding Bond Chairman for Bryan Smart.

Buick has only ridden twice for Smart, and that was more than five years ago, suggesting Bond Chairman is fit and raring to go after a layoff. On his debut last season Bond Chairman travelled really strongly when fourth in the Palace of Holyroodhouse at Royal Ascot. He will rattle off the fast ground and is still relatively unexposed for a sprint handicapper.

However, the horse who has the least questions to answer is last year's winner Burning Cash, who followed up with another success over course and distance when fending off the classy Regional. Burning Cash can race off a 4lb lower mark than for that second win and everything looks in his favour.

Race analysis by Tom Segal

What they say

Mick Appleby, trainer of King Of Bavaria

He won well last time at Windsor and must have every chance of a follow-up. He’s built to carry topweight and if we get the rain they say is coming it won’t bother him.

Anthony Brittain, trainer of Mondammej

He’s down in class and it looks a good opportunity for him to get his head in front. He only ran eight days ago but has come out of that in good shape. Hopefully the rain stays away to allow him to take his chance.

Kieran O’Neill, rider of One Night Stand

He ran a great race from a bad draw in the Epsom Dash to be fifth and if he reproduces that he’ll be bang there. He looked to be back to his best that day so there’s plenty to like. These sprint races could be run five times and you would get five different results, but he should be competitive.

Paul Midgely, trainer of Burning Cash

There are no negatives as he likes Doncaster and fast ground and this is his trip. He won’t mind if it rains but it’s not supposed to come until after the race. I expect him to run very well.

Reporting by David Milnes

