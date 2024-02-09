Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
19:30 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
19:30 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
15:15 Newbury
premium

The handicappers don't know what to make of Betfair Hurdle favourite Ocastle Des Mottes but does Graeme Rodway?

15:15 NewburyBetfair Hurdle (Premier Handicap) (GBB Race)
Hurdle Turf, Grade 3 Handicap
Going:Heavy
Runners:24
Class:1
Distance:2m ½f
ITV

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Betfair logoTote logoCoral logoWilliamhill logoLadbrokes logoBet365 logoPaddypower logoSkybet logo
Coral logoBetfair logoBet365 logoWilliamhill logoLadbrokes logoPaddypower logoSkybet logo
Chevron down

What to make of Ocastle Des Mottes? That is the poser Willie Mullins has set punters in this year's running of this historic race and it's incredibly hard to come up with the answer as the five-year-old has yet to run in Britain or Ireland, but won two of his last three in France.

Paul Kealy summed up the conundrum in his Weekender column on Wednesday when he explained how even the handicappers haven’t agreed on what mark to give the import.

The French handicapper has Ocastle Des Mottes at 66.5kg, which equates to the 133 the British handicapper has come down on for this assignment. However, the Irish handicapper went for 139 when Mullins entered his runner at the Dublin Racing Festival last weekend.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Graeme RodwayDeputy betting editor

Published on 9 February 2024inPreviews

Last updated 19:01, 9 February 2024

iconCopy
15:15 NewburyBetfair Hurdle (Premier Handicap) (GBB Race)
Hurdle Turf, Grade 3 Handicap
Going:Heavy
Runners:24
Class:1
Distance:2m ½f
ITV
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers