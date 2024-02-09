The handicappers don't know what to make of Betfair Hurdle favourite Ocastle Des Mottes but does Graeme Rodway?

Today's Offers 8 All offers

What to make of Ocastle Des Mottes ? That is the poser Willie Mullins has set punters in this year's running of this historic race and it's incredibly hard to come up with the answer as the five-year-old has yet to run in Britain or Ireland, but won two of his last three in France.

Paul Kealy summed up the conundrum in his Weekender column on Wednesday when he explained how even the handicappers haven’t agreed on what mark to give the import.

The French handicapper has Ocastle Des Mottes at 66.5kg, which equates to the 133 the British handicapper has come down on for this assignment. However, the Irish handicapper went for 139 when Mullins entered his runner at the Dublin Racing Festival last weekend.