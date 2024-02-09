'The ground is not ideal but we need to crack on' - Shishkin ready for clash with Protektorat in Denman Chase

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

The question in the Denman Chase is not just about which side of Shishkin we will see, it is whether we will see him at all. With conditions likely to be testing and the Cheltenham Gold Cup 34 days away, there must be a strong possibility he will not be risked here.

If he is, the main test will be whether he can carry on his improved behaviour from the King George. A reliable Shishkin is perhaps Britain's best hope in the Gold Cup and his ability is well in advance of any of his four rivals at Newbury. Incidentally, the last two British-trained Gold Cup winners both won this race on their previous outing.

You might be tempted to bet on the hope that Shishkin either does not run, resulting in a somewhat punter-friendly rule four deduction, or that he has one of his off-days. If so, Protektorat is the natural option as he would be odds-on but for Shishkin's presence. He has not been at his very best this season, but in going down by two and a quarter lengths to L'Homme Presse last time, giving away 4lb, shows he is still pushing Grade 1 quality to say the least.

Deep ground would not deter Protektorat's connections. He has bits of form on heavy ground and plenty on soft. Even more likely to be suited by conditions is Sam Brown , who won the veterans' final last time and has always been at his best when the mud is flying. He pulled up in this race last year, but given course records were falling that day it is understandable. In spite of his advancing years, twice in the last ten months he has recorded Racing Post Ratings that would make him third-best here.

By the morning of the race, there ought to be a strong indication of Shishkin's likelihood to run. Fans will be hoping to see him. Punters may be best off mitigating for all outcomes.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Henderson: it's a nice race for Shishkin

The ground may be softer than ideal but Nicky Henderson is hoping Shishkin will handle conditions and strengthen his Cheltenham Festival credentials in the Betfair Denman Chase.

Shishkin was successful on his sole start on heavy ground in a Newbury novice hurdle in 2020 and has won three Grade 1 races on soft ground, but the Seven Barrows trainer would have preferred a slightly sounder surface for his Gold Cup prospect.

He is nonetheless keen to get a run into the ten-year-old before having a crack at the festival showpiece. He is Britain's shortest-priced Gold Cup contender at a general 8-1.

Henderson said: "I'd prefer the ground not to be this testing – it's not ideal – but we need to crack on so he can get a run in before the Gold Cup. We could wait for the Ascot Chase next week but who is to say it won't be just as soft there?

"We've used this race time and again as our Cheltenham trial as Newbury is a good track, it's left handed and very fair. The start is going to be important as it is going away from home, but we'll take all the precautions we can and have someone down at the start with him.

"He's been very good since Kempton and his schooling was sharp this week. It's a nice race for him."

Shishkin: 8-1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Protektorat will have no problem handling the testing ground, with his top four Racing Post Ratings recorded on soft and two runner-up finishes recorded on heavy during his hurdling days.

The 2022 Betfair Chase winner failed to fire in the same race on his return this campaign but recorded RPRs just 3lb shy of his best when third off top weight in a handicap chase at Cheltenham in December and second to L'Homme Presse when giving him 4lb in the Fleur de Lys Chase at Lingfield last month.

This will be his first run at Newbury but trainer Dan Skelton feels the track and its emphasis on jumping will play to his strengths.

Skelton said: "I was pleased with his run in the Fleur de Lys and he ran really well under a big weight at Cheltenham the time before. He's clearly doing well for running more often and this is a good race in its own right with good prize-money. I'm very happy and Newbury should be a good track for him."

What they say

Kim Bailey, trainer of Does He Know

He ran well at Lingfield and the handicapper agreed as he was only dropped 1lb. He's difficult to place but we saw there were only four entries on Monday, so thought we'd make it five. He ran well in the race last year but that was on a sound surface and this time conditions will be rather different.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Hitman

He has come on for his run at Cheltenham after his latest wind op. I'm hopeful he can pick up some of the prize-money.

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Sam Brown

He's a 12-year-old with a high rating and we felt it was worth having a go with him in good form after his Warwick win. Realistically he might be fighting it out for third but on ratings and recent form he has a good chance of winning that battle. It looks like it will be extreme ground and he should cope well with it.

Reporting by Jack Haynes

Read more of Saturday's previews:

1.30 Newbury: 'He should be very competitive' - can Alan King crown another big day at Newbury with Emitom?

2.40 Newbury: 'I've got seriously high hopes for him' - could there be a surprise in a competitive Game Spirit Chase?

3.15 Newbury: 'The soft ground won't be a problem and he has all the right credentials' - top trainers on their Betfair Hurdle hopes

3.40 Naas: 'She looks tough to beat' - can Maskada take advantage of race conditions to land Listed Opera Hat at Naas?

4.15 Naas: Can Billaway do it again? Veteran chasing five-timer in Naas race he has made his own

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.