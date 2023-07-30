The Galway Races are here - welcome to the week when business and pleasure blend beautifully

For one week only it is acceptable to mix business with pleasure.

Where else but Galway would you get a Classic winner like Tahiyra running half-an-hour after a beginners chase? Where else but Galway would you get Mystical Power, the son of Galileo and Annie Power, opening up a card that includes a handicap for horses rated between 50 and 80 in which none of the 15 runners won last time out? And, where else but Galway would you get proper hardcore punters mixing with teenyboppers?

For one week only it is acceptable to mix pure unadulterated craic with important issues on the track. That's because it's the Galway Races and anything goes.