Previewstomorrow
15:45 Wincanton

'The form's worked out lovely' - can Grade 2 winner Copperhead land Wincanton's feature handicap chase?

Copperhead: impressive winner of the Mandarin at Newbury
Copperhead: one of three course winners in Wincanton's feature Dick Hunt TrophyCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
15:45 WincantonWeatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Handicap Chase (For The Dick Hunt Trophy)
Chase Turf, Handicap
Going:Good To Soft
Runners:7
Class:3
Distance:3m 1f
RTV

Plenty of these have spent much of their careers running in top Saturday races. Copperhead is best remembered for winning the Grade 2 Reynoldstown in 2020 by 17 lengths, Lord Accord followed home Frodon in the 2022 Badger Beer, while Manothepeople was a 9-1 chance for the 2023 Scottish National. 

Fidux and Jacamar have also kept better company in years gone by. Something that group of five appears to share is a preference for a sound surface, so the drying ground at Wincanton will be welcomed by connections.

The same cannot be said for the Paul Nicholls-trained Take Your Time, who has roared back to form on heavy going with successive victories this term. Early favourite Quick Draw seems versatile enough regarding underfoot conditions. 

Unlike the rest of his rivals, Jacamar is a relative newcomer to staying chases. He went close over 3m1½f on softer-than-ideal ground at Plumpton ten days ago and is 1lb well in on that effort, but that race was steadily run and failed to place an emphasis on stamina. 

Any such concerns will doubtless be exposed with several typically prominent racers in opposition (Quick Draw, Lord Accord and Take Your Time).

Manothepeople set out to make all in the Scottish National, so might also be handy. For all the nine-year-old is yet to fire this term, there have been excuses. He was hampered and unseated at Ascot before becoming poorly positioned in a better race at Doncaster with eight omitted fences. Lord Accord should also find this assignment less taxing.
Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going news

The going is good to soft, good in places on the chase course. Wincanton clerk of the course Daniel Cooper said: "The good in places is very much the winning line, back two furlongs. I don't really envisage much change. There's drizzle overnight but that shouldn't be too severe. It could be up to 2mm but that would be the top end of that."

What they say

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Quick Draw
The race was just a bit too busy for him at Cheltenham and the smaller field here will help him. He's in good form and as long as it's nice ground he'll run well.

Lord Accord:
Lord Accord: second to Frodon on his only previous start at WincantonCredit: John Grossick

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Lord Accord
Hopefully, the weather stays dry as he hasn't had his ground all season. He ran well around Wincanton to finish second in the [2022] Badger Beer, so if he gets his ground, he can give a good account of himself.

Alan King, trainer of Fidux
He's lost a few opportunities to abandonments. My young conditional jockey Oscar Palmer struck up a good partnership with him when second at Doncaster last time and they should go well again. The better the ground, the better his chance.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Copperhead
He's been running well without quite winning recently. He's run well around Wincanton before and Freddie [Gingell, rider] seemed to get a good tune out of him last time. The form's worked out lovely so, if he runs to that, he won't be too far away.
Reporting by Charlie Huggins

Robbie WildersTipster
Charlie HugginsReporter

Published on 31 January 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:30, 31 January 2024

