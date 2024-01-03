'The form is working out well' - can Invincible Nao continue Caoilin Quinn's prolific recent run?

Caoilin Quinn stole the show on Welsh National day last week with expert steers on runaway feature-race winner Nassalam and wide-margin Finale Juvenile Hurdle scorer Salver.

Even without his 3lb claim he is doing the business for Gary Moore, and he must have an excellent chance of adding a fifth or sixth winner from his past 12 rides - depending on how One Man Party fares in the opener - with that allowance aboard Invincible Nao in this 3m1f handicap chase.

Invincible Nao tackles a staying trip for the first time, but Hereford is a fair track to try it, and this looks weaker than the novice handicap chase at Lingfield he ran so well in when third last time. The runner-up is now rated 8lb higher after being successful since and the winner went close to following up at Newbury last Saturday.

This is only Invincible Nao’s third start over fences and, on paper, he is the sole runner among the big players who should be at home on this soft ground.

Early second favourite Hardy Boy is being punished for his consistency as he keeps edging up the weights without winning. All his form is on a quicker surface. Langley Hundred , another who is prominent in the initial market, also needs it faster.

Perhaps the biggest danger to Invincible Nao could be Paseo , one of very few chasers in the thriving Venetia Williams yard who haven’t shown much this campaign. He has only run once on soft ground since joining Williams in January 2022 and the decision to back him up just five days after he ran poorly at Taunton is interesting.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Ground latest

The track passed an inspection on Wednesday morning but there are some small areas of standing water. The ground remains soft, good to soft in places

What they say

Ben Pauling, trainer of Hardy Boy

He’s Mister Consistent but he does seem to find one too good for him and a way of getting beat. I expect he'll run his usual race again and hopefully he can handle the soft ground.

Gary Moore, trainer of Invincible Nao

He was slow to win a race which is why he's quite high in the handicap but the form of his third at Lingfield last time is working out well and we're hopeful he can step up on that.

Evan Williams, trainer of Honey I’m Good

She’s high enough in the weights for winning a couple of bad races in the summer and she may have to come down a bit in the handicap if she's to be competitive.

Tom George, trainer of Inflexible

He didn’t jump very well at Ffos Las last time when he was a bit deliberate so hopefully he can put in a better round this time and be competitive in an open race.

Philip Hobbs, joint-trainer of Langley Hundred

Soft ground won’t be ideal for him but it’s soft everywhere at the moment and we're happy to be racing. He’s a spring horse really but if he handles the ground he would have an each-way chance.

Tony Charlton, trainer of Len Brennan

He's had a long time off but hopefully this will set him up for running in veterans' races in the spring.

Reporting by David Milnes

