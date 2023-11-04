'The conditions of the race are made for him' - analysis and quotes for the Cork Grand National

The Paddy Power Cork Grand National looks typically competitive and it might pay to look near the bottom of the handicap as there are some intriguing contenders set to pitch up off light weights.

The going at the Mallow venue was soft on Saturday following 2mm of rain the previous night but there is a possibility of 6-8mm hitting the track prior to the eight-race card commencing so conditions are likely to be very testing.

Last season's winner Captain Kangaroo carried 10st to victory and the Barry Connell-trained Call The Tune will seek to repeat the feat. Although the nine-year-old is 3lb out of the handicap, he appeals as the type to take to this marathon test and has scope for plenty of progression.

His last two runs came over hurdles and he was an unlucky second behind My Design on his penultimate start where he galloped on strongly to be beaten just half a length with the line coming a couple of strides too soon. That form has been advertised strongly since with the winner performing with plenty of credit over fences, most notably when beating Grade 1 winner Feronily at Galway.

He again ran well when filling the same spot at Listowel but probably paid for chasing the runaway leader in a race that was run at a ferocious gallop. The trip looks like it could be well within reach given he landed a beginners' chase at Navan last season over three miles on heavy ground and he looks a fascinating contender.

History Of Fashion and Glenquin Castle also carry 10st and seem to have solid credentials. Glenquin Castle returns to fences for Martin Brassil after shaping well over hurdles at Punchestown last time out, while the Pat Fahy-trained History Of Fashion should come on plenty for his reappearance at Gowran Park and put in excellent efforts when placed in the Leinster National and at the Punchestown festival last season.

Liz Doyle saddles two and Flash De Touzaine showed his liking for this sort of test when third in the Scottish Grand National. The ground might be on the testing side for him but he won nicely on his reappearance at Galway last season, while Salmanino is unexposed on his handicap debut and should have no issue with conditions having landed a beginners' chase on heavy going at Punchestown.

Gordon Elliott has won this race twice, the latest being Braeside in 2021, and he saddles three on Sunday with Royal Thief the pick of Jack Kennedy. The nine-year-old was last seen finishing a respectable sixth in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham for former trainer Henry de Bromhead and thrives in testing conditions judging by his runaway success in last season's Amateur National at Punchestown.

De Bromhead relies on Walk Away , who has had just the one start since finishing runner-up to Asterion Forlonge at the Punchestown festival in 2021. He ran a promising race behind Maxxum at Tipperary when last seen and rates one of the more unexposed types given this is his tenth start.

The Robert Tyner-trained Sir Bob acquitted himself well over fences last season and should enjoy the conditions, while Fairyhill Run is another to be wary of for John Ryan after she shaped nicely behind Mars Harper at Listowel over a trip short of her best.

Connell hoping for bold showing from Call The Tune

Barry Connell is anticipating a big run from Call The Tune as the owner-trainer aims to add a second National to his CV after Espanito Bello ran away with the Leinster National at Naas last season.

The nine-year-old landed a handicap chase at Navan last season in good style and acquitted himself with plenty of credit over hurdles on his last two outings and Connell believes race conditions will play to his strengths.

He said: "I think it's an ideal race for him. We ran him a couple of times over hurdles during the summer because his rating was a bit lower. He was second at Galway and was a little unlucky not to win and ran another good race at Listowel.

"He's very fit and he's 3lb out of the handicap, but he gets in with a lovely light weight and normally horses near the bottom of the weights tend to do well in these extreme distance handicaps on soft ground. We think he'll run a big race and the trip won't be an issue. He's not a quick horse but he gets into a rhythm and gallops and stays. The conditions of the race are made for him."

What they say

Liz Doyle, trainer of Flash De Touzaine and Salmanino

Flash De Touzaine was hitting the line very well at Ayr. He just wasn't finishing off his races as well before that and I thought the better ground might help. I wouldn't want it to be heavy for him. He doesn't take too much getting fit so he goes well fresh and I'd expect him to run well. This is a bit of an ask for Salmanino as it's his first proper handicap but he's a sound jumper and a strong stayer. He has a lovely light weight and he will be up there enjoying himself as usual.

Robert Tyner, trainer of Sir Bob

He had a great season last year and was just touched off at Punchestown. He's gone up a good bit in the handicap, but he's in good form and the trip will suit him. He won here over hurdles last season in testing conditions so that ground suits him.

Enda Bolger, trainer of Champagne Platinum

It's his first run of the season, so we're hoping to get a bit of prize-money. The lack of a run is a concern, but he's in good form and he likes this kind of trip.

