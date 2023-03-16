The Closutton colossus is on his way to dominating the final day of the festival yet again

Friday's child is Willie Mullins and he's been giving punters plenty to shout about on the final day of the festival for quite some time now.

This is the day he dominates more than any other and that is saying something because he's not bad on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday either.

The Closutton colossus will end the week with a staggering 76 runners at the 2023 festival should all 23 stand their ground on Friday and not since 2018 has he left empty-handed on the final day.