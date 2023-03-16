The Closutton colossus is on his way to dominating the final day of the festival yet again
Willie Mullins with Paul Townend: the master trainer looks sure to be among the winners again on the final day of the festivalCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Friday's child is Willie Mullins and he's been giving punters plenty to shout about on the final day of the festival for quite some time now.
This is the day he dominates more than any other and that is saying something because he's not bad on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday either.
The Closutton colossus will end the week with a staggering 76 runners at the 2023 festival should all 23 stand their ground on Friday and not since 2018 has he left empty-handed on the final day.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 16 March 2023Last updated 20:10, 16 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement