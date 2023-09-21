'The better the ground the better we'd fancy him' - analysis and key quotes for the valuable €100,000 handicap hurdle

The Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle is the feature event on day six of the Listowel harvest festival and it has all the makings of a fascinating contest, with consistent top-level handicappers pitted against more unexposed types.

Willie Mullins holds four chances and the pick of them is likely Icare Allen after he coped nicely with a marked step up in trip when third over 2m6½f at Galway, just two days after running a cracker to be fourth in the Galway Hurdle. The five-year-old has been nudged up 2lb and has obvious claims under Mark Walsh.

The Emmet Mullins-trained Filey Bay was a further three lengths behind in fifth in the Galway Hurdle and he routinely runs big races in these top handicaps, illustrated by an unlucky second in the Betfair Hurdle prior to finishing third in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Gordon Elliott is yet to land this contest and saddles four runners headed by Shecouldbeanything , who has been burdened with a 10lb rise after an impressive display at Killarney last month, while Glan is a course-and-distance winner but will have to shrug off a below-par effort in the Galway Hurdle when she was pulled up.

Ross O'Sullivan's Volantis has claims of reversing form with the Paul Nolan-trained Ifiwerearichman after he agonisingly failed to reel him in at Ballybrit last month, when Nolan's five-year-old got first run, while Man O Work ran an encouraging race when second to Filey Bay on the Flat at Tramore. He finished runner-up in the Lartigue Hurdle at the festival last year off 2lb higher.

Man O Work: second in last year's Lartigue Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Paul Flynn will be hoping the ground dries out for The Big Chap after he recorded a decisive success at Sligo last time out, while My Gaffer looks a solid each-way proposition for John Ryan on his handicap debut after landing his maiden hurdle in cosy fashion at Limerick in May.

What they say

Emmet Mullins, trainer of Filey Bay

He's been consistent in those top handicap hurdles but his mark doesn't seem too favourable. He has had his chance in those top races and just hasn't been able to get his head in front so hopefully he runs another consistent race.

Paul Flynn, trainer of The Big Chap

He did it well at Sligo and is in great form. The biggest concern will be the ground really. He's definitely a better horse on good ground, stays two miles fierce well and it's great to get Rachael [Blackmore] on board.

Ross O'Sullivan, trainer of Volantis

He ran a cracker at Galway and was a bit unlucky. The winner got first run and he got caught in a bit of traffic, but he came home really well so we're hoping for a similar run.

Paul Nolan, trainer of Ifiwerearichman

I'm hoping he will handle the softer surface he will likely get here. He jumped very well at Galway and if he gets into a nice rhythm then he has a chance. He hung way to the right at Navan earlier in the year so we're hoping that doesn't happen again.

Paul Fahey, trainer of Man O Work

He ran very well on the Flat at Tramore on his first run back of the season. The better the ground, the better we'd fancy him. He was second in the Lartigue last year so the track doesn't bother him and we're getting a good bit of weight off Filey Bay now over hurdles.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.