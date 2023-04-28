The best is still to come - final day is one to savour

Sometimes the best really is saved for last. Or at least nearly the best – Constitution Hill will indeed be at Sandown, but only on parade rather than in action.

Time was when the British jumps season dribbled on until the first weekend in June, ending with precious little fanfare or razzmatazz on an evening card at Market Rasen. That was a travesty, and a missed opportunity. Any owner or trainer, fully fledged jockey or claimer who survives the whole campaign sound and solvent deserves celebrating.

The titans who emerge best of the bunch in this riskiest of sports, financially and physically, warrant carrying shoulder high with their names shouted long and loud.