The 13-horse trainer mixing it with Aidan O'Brien on the form charts bids to continue good run at Salisbury

Chris Mason has 13 horses in training at his Monmouthshire stable but is mixing it with Aidan O’Brien, Richard Hannon and Roger Varian on the hot trainers’ list after two winners from seven runners in the last fortnight.

Mason bids to continue his good run with On Edge in the 6f handicap (6.05 ) at Salisbury this evening, with the sprinter attempting to follow up his Chepstow success 11 days ago.

Glamorous Breeze was a winner for Mason at Goodwood last week, while two of his other five recent runners have finished in the placings.

Mason, who has saddled nine winners this season, said: “We had a bit of a torrid July and August with it getting so wet and it slowed us right up so it’s been nice to get a couple of winners back on the board recently.

“We don’t have many horses and some of those are youngsters that we’re finding our way with. The older horses have done us proud though and I’d like to beat our best tally [11 winners].”

Glamorous Breeze (left): won three times this year Credit: Dan Istitene

Mason enjoyed success with his first runner when Sharpened Edge scored at Sandown in 2011 and the trainer gets the same enjoyment out of a winner more than a decade on.

The majority of Mason’s horses are homebreds – bred either by himself or his owners – and he feels it is extra special to follow the journey through their careers.

Mason said: “I get a lot of pleasure from training and especially with the homebreds as you plan the whole way from conception to birth, then all the little niggles and problems come along, but to see them win is a real thrill.

“You can’t beat that buzz when you put all that effort in and it pays off. I was looking at the foals in the field this morning and you’re hoping you’re looking at the next one that will take us to some nice meetings.

“We’ve never had big numbers and have no real aim to build on our 18 stables but if we can keep them full, and with some nice horses, then we can have some fun and keep chipping away.”

On Edge has been a good advertisement for the trainer’s patient approach, with the lightly raced five-year-old recording two wins in his last four starts at Chepstow since July. He carries a 5lb penalty for his most recent success on his first run at Salisbury, where Mason has a 23 per cent strike-rate (6-26) and £1 level-stake profit of +£37.50.

“He had issues as a foal and a two-year-old, and he missed his three-year-old campaign, but we’ve given him time and he’s rewarded us,” said Mason.

“My only concern is the ground might possibly be a bit lively for him but he’s a trier and goes there in good order. Gina [Mangan] had a couple of non-runners at Doncaster, which is a shame for her as they were high-profile rides, but she is diverting to Salisbury to maintain the partnership.”

Spotlight view

Two Chepstow wins (6f, good to soft and 5f, good) this summer, finishing with a flourish to pick off the front-runner late on 11 days ago; 1lb wrong under his penalty but his rider's claim is useful and he should still have more to come; finished behind Salta Resta on his penultimate start.

On Edge 18:05 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Gina Mangan (3lb) Tnr: Christopher Mason

Read more . . .

'He'll probably go to France - and with a good draw he could be another shock winner of the race'

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.