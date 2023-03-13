Thanks for the memories, Honeysuckle. It's been a blast - farewell to a legend

She is not appearing in the best picture, but what an ovation Honeysuckle will get if she wins the best supporting actress at racing's very own Academy Awards ceremony.

She already has three Oscars sitting on the mantelpiece of her Knockeen home, but a fourth would be a fitting final scene to what has been a blockbuster film.

Deep down, we all wish she was turning up in the main event. A Champion Hurdle with Constitution Hill, State Man and Honeysuckle would be absolutely glorious. Alas, the prospect of that happening ended when she couldn't live with State Man in the Irish Champion Hurdle, a race she had won for the previous three years.