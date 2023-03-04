Teddy Blue backed into Morebattle favourite as Gary Moore hunts first winner in Scotland - latest news on a busy Saturday

Gary Moore has never had a winner in Scotland but Teddy Blue is fancied to break the duck having been one of the day's most significant market movers for the track's biggest race, the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle.

Support has continued to come for the Caoilin Quinn-ridden gelding and he is now 9-2 generally (from 6-1). He has overtaken Mctigue at the top of the betting, with Emmet Mullins' representative drifting to 5-1 (from 7-2).

Teddy Blue boasts plenty of good form in valuable handicap hurdles and was last seen finishing placed behind Aucunrisque in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury. He could chase the £100,000 bonus offered to the Morebattle winner, if they follow up at the Cheltenham Festival two weeks later. He has entries in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and County Hurdle.

The participation of a Moore runner in Scotland is extremely rare. He has had ten runners without a winner over jumps and a further luckless 12 on the Flat while this will be his first representative at Kelso in his 30-year training career. He is Moore's only runner north of the border.

Elsewhere, Gemirande has surged to favouritism in Newbury's feature BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup, with the Venetia Williams-trained runner all the rage on Saturday morning.

He has been cut to 3-1 (from 5-1) to extend his fine season in the big handicap on Newbury's card. The seven-year-old has not finished outside the top two in four starts this season and was a decisive winner at Wetherby last time.

Get all the tips and tools you need to make the most of today's fantastic racing by taking out a subscription to Racing Post Members' Club with our latest special offer. Click to find out more.

Support has come as Zanza has been a major drifter in the race. Last month's Grade 2 Denman Chase winner was a 4-1 second favourite overnight but is now available at double that with some firms. He was doubly declared at Newbury and Kelso, but was removed from the Premier Chase meaning Le Milos has shortened at the top of the market.

Ground goes good to soft all over at Kelso

Kelso is set for a “mega” day according to clerk of the course Matthew Taylor, with the ground currently good to soft in Scotland ahead of Saturday's big ITV card.

The seven-race card, sponsored by bet365, features a full field of 16 in the Morebattle Hurdle (1.50) while there is also a competitive line-up for the Premier Novices’ Hurdle and Coral Gold Cup winner Le Milos features in the Premier Chase. All contests will be on ITV's coverage, along with racing from Newbury and Doncaster.

Soft in places was removed from Kelso's going description following a dry night and it is to stay cloudy this afternoon.

“It’s good to soft all over, we dropped the soft in places this morning,” Taylor said. “The ground is lovely to be honest, I’m really happy with it. We had a dry night and it’ll stay cloudy with sunny intervals.

Kelso: on ITV on Saturday Credit: John Grossick

“Today should be mega. It’s not often this season that you fill a handicap, we’ve got 16 runners and a full field for the Morebattle which is great. The other races are fantastic too so it should be a really good day.”

Runners at Newbury will get fresh ground for the seven-race fixture, where the going is currently good. The rail on the hurdles course has been moved four yards in since yesterday while the chase rail was moved before racing on Friday.

The movements mean there is additional yardage for all the races including as much as 87 yards for the longer contests, the veterans' handicap chase (1.40) and novice handicap chase (4.35).

Clerk of the course Keith Ottesen said: “Since yesterday on the hurdles course we brought the far bends in. We didn’t have many horses on the chase course yesterday so that remains where it is.”

“It’s still good and we’ve had a minimal GoingStick change, we’ve gone from 6.1 on the hurdles course to 6.3 while it’s now 6.4, from 6.3, on the chase. It’s only a tiny change and everyone was happy with the ground yesterday. It’ll be dry, cloudy and quite chilly today.

Good to soft in places has been removed from the going description at Doncaster since Friday’s fixture. The ground is good and conditions are similar to yesterday.

Clerk of the course Paul Barker said: “It’s been dry overnight, as most places are at the moment, and we’re set fair for a cloudy day. It won’t be overly warm, between 6 and 7C with a very light breeze. Race conditions are similar to yesterday, it just dried a little but nothing considerably major. It’s nice ground out there.”

Get set for a great day

It's beginning to look a lot like Cheltenham. The handicap weights are in, the preview night circuit is in full swing and punting plans for the festival are beginning to take shape.

But it's time to peel our eyes away from Prestbury Park for a while and get stuck into the weekend's action. Don't worry, Cheltenham isn't going anywhere.

Kelso takes centre stage today, with one of the best cards in the history of the Scottish Borders track. All eyes will be on one man in particular - Grand National-winning trainer Emmet Mullins.

He saddles Morebattle Hurdle () favourite Mctigue, who is looking to emulate his stablemate The Shunter by winning at Kelso before going on to land the £100,000 bonus on offer for following up at Cheltenham.

The Shunter's name entered local legend status after his success in 2021 and he also returns to his old stomping ground, lining up in a field of four for the Premier Chase (). Mullins also has Feronily in the Grade 2 Novices' Hurdle () on what could be a profitable day for the Irish trainer.

South of the border the Grimthorpe Chase () is the highlight at Doncaster, with Undersupervision looking for a repeat of last year's win. At Newbury, there's a mouth-watering clash between course specialists Paint The Dream and Zanza in the Greatwood Gold Cup ().

In Ireland, Hollow Games takes on the Willie Mullins-trained duo of Flame Bearer and Ha D'or in Navan's feature Flyingbolt Novice Chase (). There's also all-weather action in Britain at Lingfield and Wolverhampton, with the day drawing to a close at Dunstall Park.

Cheltenham may be upon us - but there's plenty to enjoy in the meantime.

Market movers

Doncaster

1.30: Mackenberg 6-1 (from 8-1)

Newbury

2.10: Dargianni 5-2 (from 3-1)

2.45: Gemirande 3-1 (from 9-2)

Kelso

1.50 Teddy Blue 9-2 (from 6-1)

4.45: Unit Sixtyfour 3-1 (from 7-2)

Non-runners

Doncaster

1.30: Hasankey

3.15: Does He Know

3.50: Theme Tune

Kelso

3.35: Zanza

4:45: Edmond Dantes

Best bookmaker offers

have a new customer offer available. Sign up .

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up .

are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places, .

have lots of offers, extra places and money-back offers. Sign up for a new account .

New customers can claim free bets here and benefit from their money-back offers .

To get a free bet from , simply sign up to a new account .

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers .

If you're a new customer, will give you a free bet. Sign up to claim.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Saturday's previews:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.