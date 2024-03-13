Teahupoo has the talent, does he have the stamina? Big-race analysis of a Stayers' Hurdle to celebrate
An 11-year-old beating a ten-year-old in a championship race at the Cheltenham Festival. That is an alien outcome in a modern Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase or Gold Cup, yet few really batted an eyelid when this scenario played out in the 2023 Stayers' Hurdle.
The staying hurdle division has been underpinned by wild unpredictability for much of the post-Big Buck's years from 2009-2012 when his rousing career began to ebb towards its natural conclusion. It was Sire Du Berlais and Dashel Drasher who enthralled us last season and these old friends are reattending the party along with fellow pensioner Paisley Park.
The influx of younger legs in the well-fancied Teahupoo failed to change the narrative last season, but this is another day. Teahupoo is a year wiser and the wily veterans are perhaps only one lacklustre performance away from a well-earned retirement.
Published on 13 March 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:05, 13 March 2024
