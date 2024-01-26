Supreme fancy Jeriko Du Reponet headlines supporting cast on a sumptuous Saturday of jumps action

Welcome to a Saturday sprinkled with stardust.

Stage Star, Delta Work, Energumene and Stay Away Fay were in action on this very day last year before going on to land big wins in March, while Ashroe Diamond and Found A Fifty were also successful on the final day of January at Fairyhouse before going on to Grade 1 glory later in the season.

There is so much going on it can be hard to keep track of it all, so, here are a few things to look out for that won't appear elsewhere but should be scrutinised closely nonetheless.