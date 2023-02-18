Support for Shishkin as Ascot Chase favourite strengthens - latest updates for Saturday's racing

’s supporters are emerging once again as the superstar chaser has continued to shorten at the head of the Betfair Ascot Chase () market on Saturday morning.

The outstanding Supreme and Arkle winner was still available at 11-4 with some firms on Friday, with doubts over his form. He disappointed when favourite in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham last March and also on his seasonal comeback in the Tingle Creek at Sandown in December, but is now no bigger than 2-1 with William Hill.

A step up in trip could unlock more improvement from the four-time Grade 1 winner and he tops the betting for Saturday’s feature with most firms at 15-8.

Fakir D'Oudairies had been favourite for much of the week but has drifted to 2-1, while the Paul Nicholls-trained Pic D’Orhy is not without support having been trimmed to 11-4 (from 3-1).

Elsewhere, the Bateaux London Reynoldstown Novices' Chase () will feature just three runners after Jay Jay Reilly was taken out due to the going.

The ground at Ascot quickened slightly this morning, with the good to soft in places removed from the going description of good. The track has had 15mm of watering this week with Britain experiencing a unseasonably dry start to February.

Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickles said: “It was breezy yesterday and this morning and we’re now just good ground. It walks as good ground and the GoingStick is 6.0 on the chase [course] and 6.1 on the hurdle so I’m happy with where we are.

“There was 10mm put on across Monday/Tuesday and then another 5mm the following day so in most areas there was 15mm this week. We did also water the previous week.

“It’ll be breezy, overcast and quite mild today.”

Haydock endure ‘most unusual’ ground for Grand National Trial

The word good has only featured twice in Haydock’s going description for Grand National Trial day since 2010, and clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright called Saturday’s good to soft conditions as “most unusual”.

Runners typically face gruelling conditions for the 3m4½f handicap chase (), which Fontaine Collonges currently tops the betting for, but conditions were unaltered this morning after only light rain overnight.

Venetia Williams: fields three in the Grand National Trial, including Fontaine Collonges Credit: Edward Whitaker

“It’s most unusual for people to want Haydock’s ground in February,” Tellwright said. “We had 3mm of rain overnight but it’s unlikely to get wet today. It’ll be blustery but we’ll get no more than a light shower.

“The rail on the hurdles track is six yards out on the stable end and seven the other, it should be fairly fresh ground.”

The rail movements mean the track’s two races on ITV, the Betfred Rendlesham Hurdle () and National Trial, will be run over 82 yards further.

Wincanton ‘pleased’ to avoid good to firm

Wincanton’s Kingwell Hurdle () card will be run on fresh ground due to a rail movement, while the ground is officially described as good.

A GoingStick reading of 7.9 is quicker than that at Ascot and Haydock, but clerk of the course Dan Cooper is pleased the track avoided having good to firm in the going description.

There is also a possibility of a small shower – described as “heavy drizzle” by Cooper – during the afternoon.

He said: “We walked the track at 6.50am this morning and we kept it good ground on both courses so we’re happy and good to go.

“I’m really pleased, we’ve got about 80 per cent fresh ground on the hurdles course. The rails are all on the outermost position in the back straight and in the home straight, which means they wouldn’t have been raced on by a horse since last spring.

“It hasn’t gone to good to firm which was always in the back of our minds and we’re very confident we’ll stay on good ground today.”

All races will have additional yardage due to the movement of rails on both tracks, and Wincanton’s Grade 2 feature, sponsored by Jennings Bet, is over 73 yards longer than the original distance.

The money in the feature has come for First Street, who has been trimmed to 11-10 (from 6-5) with Paddy Power for the four-runner heat. The Nicky Henderson-trained hurdler finished in front of the reopposing Knappers Hill and I Like To Move It last time out in the Relkeel at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

