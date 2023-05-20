Support for Frankie Dettori mounts at Newbury as Modern Games on the drift in Lockinge

Frankie Dettori's retirement tour continued to be a roaring success at York's Dante meeting with Group wins in the Musidora and Middleton for John and Thady Gosden and the legendary rider has been backed for more big-race success at Newbury on Saturday.

Dettori struck on Soul Sister and Free Wind on the Knavesmire and can continue a superb week for the Gosdens when he partners Laurel for the first time in the day's feature Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes ().

The Juddmonte-owned filly was second in the Sun Chariot when pitched into Group 1 company on just her third start last season and returned with a comfortable Listed win on the all-weather at Kempton last month. Laurel is the 7-2 outright favourite (from 4) with most firms for the £350,000 Group 1 with overnight favourite Modern Games out to 9-2 (from 3) with bet365.

Dettori rides Loyal Touch for Charlie Johnston in the BetVictor London Gold Cup Heritage Handicap (). The son of No Nay Never ended his juvenile campaign with success at Kempton and is 12-1 (from 16) to make a winning reappearance on his first start as a three-year-old now back on the turf.

Johnston's other runner in the £100,000 handicap, Cool Party, is 20-1 (from 33) to improve on his fifth at Newmarket a fortnight ago.

Market movers

Newbury

3.00

Loyal Touch 12-1 (from 16)

Old Smoke 16-1 (from 28)

Cool Party 20-1 (from 33)

3.35

Laurel 7-2 (from 4)

Going unchanged at Newbury

The Listed Carnarvon Stakes () and Group 3 Aston Park Stakes () will be shown on ITV along with the Lockinge and London Gold Cup at Newbury where the ground is good.

The going was changed after the third race at the Berkshire track's meeting on Friday from good, good to firm in places to good with that description expected to be the same throughout racing on Saturday.

"It’s a gorgeous morning," said clerk of the course Keith Otteson. "We had 3.5mm of rain during yesterday afternoon. It wasn’t there that long but that just stopped it from drying a bit. It took that well because there’s plenty of moisture underneath.

“It's good ground, probably just on the easy side, and we’re expecting a dry day with sunny periods and a moderate breeze. It will remain good ground I’d anticipate."

The going is good at Newmarket, where ITV will screen three races.

Non-runners at ITV tracks

Newbury

1.50 Lady Hamana (not eaten up)

3.00 Silver Sword (abscess)

4.10 Dawn Of Liberation (bruised foot)

4.45 Queen Of Fairies (infected foot)

5.18 Rolfe Rembrandt (going)

Newmarket

3.15 Think Climate (coughing)

Read more:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.