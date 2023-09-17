Study The Stars could have more to offer at new trip - analysis and key quotes for Kempton feature

Most of the eight runners here appear fully exposed, but that may not necessarily be the case with Study The Stars , who steps up markedly in trip.

The five-year-old has thrived under George Baker’s tutelage and returned from an 11-month absence to make all at Kempton this month.

He races off a 4lb higher mark – a career-high 80 – but there could be more to come at two miles, and his trainer continues in cracking form, having won with four of his last 12 runners.

Course-and-distance scorer Pons Aelius , who has landed three of his 11 starts on the all-weather, can race off 2lb lower than when a beaten 2-1 favourite behind Sea Stone on his most recent visit to Kempton last month. A bold run seems assured.

The three-year-old Hedonista made late headway into fourth when tackling this trip for the first time at this track last month.

Solution, the winner of that race, has subsequently given the form a boost by following up at Lingfield, while runner-up Two Past Eight has since been in winning action over hurdles.

Mountain Road finished nine and a quarter lengths behind Pons Aelius at Goodwood in June, but he has landed two of his six starts on the all-weather and may be a better performer away from turf.

Charles St didn’t show any sort of cruising speed when fifth of six behind Lady Percival at Salisbury last time. Cheekpieces replace blinkers on this occasion.

David Simcock, trainer of Mountain Road

He’s been disappointing since his first run of the year and I’m not sure how much he did last Saturday, hence the quick return. We’re just hoping for something a little bit better from him.

David Menuisier, trainer of Nuits St Georges

He’s one of our stable stars from the past and has come back to us after going jumping in Ireland, which didn’t pan out. His best years are behind him, but he’s still showing the right signals and ran well for us on his first start back at Kempton. We’ll see what he has left in the tank.

George Baker, trainer of Study The Stars

I thought Neil Callan gave him a peach of a ride last time to win. He'd been off for a long time before that run with a few niggles. Everyone has been incredibly patient and the team at home have done a very good job with him. We’re stepping up in trip, which is a query, but I think he’ll get it. If he does stay then that opens up a few more options, and it makes sense to try it at a track he adores.

Fergal O’Brien, trainer of Charles St

He ran a bit disappointingly at Salisbury last time and Hollie [Doyle] said to take the blinkers off and try him in cheekpieces instead. He’ll have come on from that run at Salisbury so fingers crossed he can show up better than he did last time.

