Straight Newmarket gives way to tight turns of Chester as Dettori goes in search of last Derby dance

Chester’s Roodee, set in the heart of the city, has legitimate claims to be Britain's oldest racecourse
Chester: three-day May meeting gets under way on WednesdayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.comphotos)

It is often said that one of British racing’s greatest glories is the sheer variety of track layouts. And what greater contrast can the calendar provide than rushing headlong out of Guineas weekend at Newmarket into Chester’s May meeting?

Three days where cornering ability is not a factor in races below ten furlongs, followed by three more where nearly everything is on the turn.

In their own separate ways, both courses are a big test of the balance and poise of a thoroughbred, and of their ability to take a momentary gap. As such, they each make compelling staging posts on the road to Epsom. Of the different routes to the Betfred Derby and the Oaks that are available to trainers, a spin round the Roodee will certainly separate the principal dancers from the lumbering chorus line.

author image
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 9 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 9 May 2023
icon
