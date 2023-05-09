Straight Newmarket gives way to tight turns of Chester as Dettori goes in search of last Derby dance

It is often said that one of British racing’s greatest glories is the sheer variety of track layouts. And what greater contrast can the calendar provide than rushing headlong out of Guineas weekend at Newmarket into Chester’s May meeting?

Three days where cornering ability is not a factor in races below ten furlongs, followed by three more where nearly everything is on the turn.

In their own separate ways, both courses are a big test of the balance and poise of a thoroughbred, and of their ability to take a momentary gap. As such, they each make compelling staging posts on the road to Epsom. Of the different routes to the Betfred Derby and the Oaks that are available to trainers, a spin round the Roodee will certainly separate the principal dancers from the lumbering chorus line.