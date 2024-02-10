Stats and analysis for an Exeter veterans' chase packed with recent big names and old favourites

Today's Offers 8 All offers

There is a good chance this is the strongest group of veterans assembled outside the series final in January. It's not only that these horses have put in so many big performances in top races, it's that they have been so recent.

We have 2022's Grand National fifth, Ascot Chase second and Coral Gold Cup second, as well as a horse who was second in a premier handicap as recently as November. Even the less-celebrated types include a Welsh National winner, a three-time course winner, and a horse who won this race 12 months ago from a higher mark.

The last of those is Musical Slave . His four runs here include two wins and a third. He also has a good record at stiff, right-handed Sandown. It was a surprise he was not aimed at the recent series final, even at its original home, but that might mean his campaign is laser-focused on this race.

There are several returning from layoffs. Fiddlerontheroof has also changed trainers since he was pulled up in the 2022 Coral Gold Cup, Jim Boyle having taken over from Joe Tizzard. Former Welsh National winner Secret Reprieve returns from another hefty break. Broken Quest has not run since the 2023 series final, in which he finished sixth from a 7lb higher mark. He has a good record on testing ground (5-14 on soft or heavy) and may be overlooked in the betting relative to rivals with significantly more name recognition.

You could argue the same for Conkwell Legend , who is unexposed over fences and never really had a clear run at a race in this sphere. He has suffered two early exits, a seasonal reappearance and ran in a Grade 2 on the other occasion. He would be interesting in most similar contests. Yet it is understandable he might get lost in a field with Two For Gold , Remastered , Cepage , Lord Du Mesnil and all the others mentioned in what is a race to be celebrated.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Going update

The going is soft, heavy in places with up to 4mm of rain expected on Saturday and between 2-3mm on raceday.

Clerk of the course Daniel Cooper said on Saturday: "We're perfectly fine today and we'd be calling this heavy. We're a hundred per cent raceable with no standing water but the overnight yellow warning is cause for concern."

What they say

Jim Boyle, trainer of Fiddlerontheroof

He came to me with a hind suspensory injury and he's had a good, long break. We're starting from scratch with him but I'm pleased with where we've got him to now. Hopefully he shows some of his old form but there's every chance he'll come on a good bit for the run.

David Dennis, trainer of Broken Quest

He's coming back after a long layoff and his last run was in the final of the veterans' series in January last year. He had a slight tendon injury, but is in good form with himself and showing plenty of enthusiasm at home. I suspect he'll need the run, but he's in good order and we'll be very happy if he finishes in the first six.

Evan Williams, trainer of Secret Reprieve

I just want to get him started. He had a setback in last year's Midlands National and hasn't run since. We want to get an outing under his belt and it's a nice race to start, but there are lots of lovely horses in it and these veteran races have taken off, which is great to see.

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Conkwell Legend

He's got a nice weight on the ground and was unfortunate to unseat at Haydock last time, so we're looking for a nice, clear round and, with that, hopefully he'll be competitive. Hopefully, there's more to come and his best days are in front of him as he's unexposed for his age, but he just took a while to come to hand.

Victor Dartnall, trainer of Run To Milan

He's been running very well this season and has come down the weights, although he is out of the handicap here, which is a shame. That said, he's in very good form and we've kept him back for this race.

Reporting by James Burn

