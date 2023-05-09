'Stall 12 is the biggest problem' - trainer quotes and expert analysis for a ferociously fast sprint handicap

As you would expect with a five-furlong race around Chester, this is all about speed. It can often inform races like the Dash at Epsom and winners invariably blossom into top-class handicappers.

Jer Batt is the obvious place to start and he will compete here effectively 11lb well in as his future mark of 91 is yet to kick in, while he will also receive the assistance of the much-revered Billy Loughnane.

The rider's claim was reduced to 3lb after victory on this horse at Musselburgh ten days ago, but he will not be given an easy time on his first ride at this idiosyncratic track.

Favourites have won the last two runnings of this race and Jer Batt has plenty in his favour, but his challenge has been complicated by being drawn widest in 12. No horse in the last ten years has won this race from wider than eight.

Course-and-distance winner Democracy Dilemma will break from that berth this time around and should have decent claims of defying a 5lb rise after winning at Thirsk on his seasonal reappearance.

Seantrabh finished three lengths adrift in fourth there but is now 6lb better off, and also has Zac Wheatley's 5lb claim. He is one of just a few in this field sure to handle conditions should they turn soft. He has been treated more kindly by the draw in three and an opening price of 6-1 is expected to contract.

Both the high-class juvenile Carmela and two-time winner Squealer are drawn advantageously in one and two, but both have fitness and their liking for testing conditions to prove.

What they say

Mick Appleby, trainer of Michaela's Boy

He's in great form. He's very quick and he's got a good draw so hopefully he can get out in front and make all. The only issue is the ground. If we get much more rain he probably won't run.

Nigel Tinkler, trainer of Squealer

He wouldn't want the ground too soft but he's a lovely little horse and we've got a good draw. I don't think the track will be a problem as he's very agile.

Clive Cox, trainer of Kerdos

He pulled hard at Newmarket last time, which was very uncharacteristic of him, hence why we're dropping back to five furlongs. His dad Profitable never minded really soft ground but it's a bit of a step into the unknown. We believe in him and I hope he can get back on track.

Dave Loughnane, trainer of Carmela

She was highly tried last year and kept good company. She got a big form boost when Cold Case won the Commonwealth Cup trial because she beat him at Carlisle last year, and she finished behind Sunday's 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes too. She has a nice draw, she's fresh and well so fingers crossed she can start the season off well.

Declan Carroll, trainer of Seantrabh

He's in good form and he ran well at Thirsk. He's been training well since and I'm expecting a good run from him. He has a good draw and he should like the ground.

Nicola Barron, joint-trainer of Jer Batt

This is his last chance to run without a penalty. He'll run here off 80 but he's now up to 91. I don't think the track itself will be a problem but stall 12 is the biggest problem we've got.

