Staffordshire Knot bids to give Gordon Elliott four on the bounce in Grade 3 Michael Purcell

Staffordshire Knot will seek to enhance Gordon Elliott's tremendous record in the Grade 3 BoyleSports Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle as the Cullentra trainer goes for his fourth success on the bounce in the 2m5f contest.

The six-year-old will likely be a warm order in the betting given the excellent impression he created when landing his maiden hurdle at Down Royal last month. He looked a smart prospect on that occasion, travelling powerfully and displaying a potent burst of pace between the third- and second-last to come home an authoritative 21-length winner despite losing momentum when reaching for the final flight.

That was his second start over obstacles having finished third on his debut at Cork last November and that form reads quite well now given he had subsequent Grade 1 winner Readin Tommy Wrong and Lisnagar Fortune ahead of him.

Elliott was clearly keen to retain the promising novice as he was included in the Caldwell dispersal earlier this month where he was sold €510,000 and will now don the Gigginstown House Stud colours. He is difficult to oppose and could prove a level above these.

Willie Mullins saddles three with Largy Hill the choice of Paul Townend after landing a maiden hurdle at Cork last month over 3m. The form of that race has worked out okay, but he takes a drop back in trip here which isn't certain to suit.

Stoke The Fire is the unknown quantity having had just the one start in this sphere, when running out a 15-length winner of a Tramore maiden hurdle on New Year's Day. It's difficult to assess the form of that race, but he did it nicely and showed his ability to handle very testing ground.

What Path is one of the more experienced contenders and he wasn't far behind High Class Hero at this track on his latest start. However, his form prior to that still leaves him a bit shy.

Henry de Bromhead relies on Mahon's Way , who looked an excellent prospect when landing his maiden hurdle at Naas in November, but he ran too bad to be true when last of five in a Grade 3 at Cork the following month. He has been on a little break now and has the ability to feature if he can shrug off his latest effort.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Staffordshire Knot

He was good at Down Royal when winning his maiden hurdle and has been in good form since so we're looking forward to running him. He's taking a step up in trip and I think it will suit him well.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Largy Hill, Stoke The Fire, What Path

Stoke The Fire won well at Tramore. I was very taken with how he won that day, but Largy Hill and What Path have much more experience. Largy Hill will enjoy the ground so he might be the one. What Path is rated 134 but has to give 3lb. It's a nice prize and I'm hoping one of them can do it.

