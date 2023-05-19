'Sprinting is going to be the way forward' - which Appleby runner is on the Commonwealth Cup trail?

The Carnarvon Stakes is a six-furlong Listed race for three-year-olds run a month before Royal Ascot. As such, you might imagine that it has assumed the role of a Commonwealth Cup trial. That has not happened. Yet this race has a history of producing top sprinters that long predates the Commonwealth Cup. And it has maintained its importance even after the sprint programme for three-year-olds mushroomed in the mid-2010s.

Creative Force won this race in 2021, then won the Jersey and became a top sprinter. Khaadem beat Oxted and Space Traveller in 2019, the trio ending up with seven Group wins and two Group 1s. Adaay beat future globe-trotter Jungle Cat in 2015.

The promise contained in this field is undeniable. Noble Style won the Gimcrack and ran the sort of race in the 2,000 Guineas that we rarely see now that the Commonwealth Cup exists. For that reason he is a short-priced favourite, although he is entered in the St James's Palace so sprinting is surely plan B.

Shaquille: completed a hat-trick on 2,000 Guineas day at Newmarket this month Credit: John Grossick Racing

Aesop's Fables also has form with Chaldean, having been fourth in the Dewhurst. Cornwallis winner Rumstar makes his reappearance. Rabaah and Desert Cop bring attractive form from the all-weather. At a time of year when three-year-olds are coming into flower, those sorts of efforts hold a lot of power.

Shaquille has as much promise as any of Noble Style's rivals. He brought up his hat-trick in a handicap on 2,000 Guineas day, in a race which has a pedigree to match most Listed races. He was a convincing winner over a host of promising three-year-olds and looks to have plenty more to offer. If he were in the hands of such powerful connections as some of these, Shaquille would be regarded as clearly the main challenger to Noble Style.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Jonathan Portman, trainer of Rumstar

He's done well physically over the winter but he's still pretty small but that's what he is. He's a tough fella, though. He's had a couple of small setbacks, which has meant it has been a bit of a rush to get him ready. He doesn't go there 100 per cent ready and he's got a penalty to contend with. The owner hasn't been well and wanted to go to Newbury here rather than Haydock next week. I think the run will bring him on.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Noble Style

He goes into this in good order on the back of a pleasing run in the 2,000 Guineas, when he was trying a mile for the first time on soft ground. We came out of that race with the mindset that sprinting was going to be the way forward. Working back from the Commonwealth Cup, we felt getting him back into a sprinting frame of mind here was the right thing to do. This looks a nice springboard to Royal Ascot and we are looking forward to seeing him back over this trip.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Rabaah

I've been impressed with his novice wins and he shows good speed at home. I've always liked him a lot and he's got more mature mentally with racing. He's forward going and has a nice temperament. We'll find out more about him and where we're going to be campaigning him. He could be a stakes horse.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Shaquille

He's a progressive horse who hasn't done too much wrong. We're fascinated to see how he gets on in better company. I'd love to see him settle better in his races to see what he could really do because he always wastes a touch of energy in the early part of the race. We're working our way up and he looks worth a step up in class.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

