Sprint aces are being unleashed - here's why you need to be watching with Royal Ascot in mind

The English Guineas have been and gone and the contenders for the Betfred-sponsored Derby and Oaks have shown their hands. That can only mean one thing – it is now time for the sprint aces who are destined for Royal Ascot in June to be unleashed.

Haydock provides the highlight of the British action with a pair of Group 2s, the Temple Stakes and the Sandy Lane, and these races are vital watching briefs when it comes to the Group 1 sprints at the royal meeting.

Profitable was the last horse to do the Temple Stakes-King's Stand double in 2016, but Hot Streak (third), Pearl Secret (fourth) and Battaash (second twice) all finished in the first four in that five-furlong Group 1 in the last decade after winning the Temple.