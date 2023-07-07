Speed or stamina: what is the key attribute to winning the Eclipse?

Here we go, the time has come, it’s showtime, let’s get ready to rumble, the fight starts now, and any other boxing term that comes to mind. The Flat season is about to ignite as we get to witness the first clash of the generations this year between Emily Upjohn and Paddington.

It’s also a clash between Britain and Ireland, a battle of the sexes, and a race between two horses who will be running over a trip that isn’t their optimum judging on their form so far.

The four-year-old Emily Upjohn represents British trainers John and Thady Gosden and is bidding to become only the second female to win the race since the turn of the century. Enable was successful in 2019 for the Gosden stable and finished second the following year.