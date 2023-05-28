Sole Pretender seeking to extend flawless Ballinrobe record in Listed Mayo National

Sole Pretender is a fascinating contender on his handicap chase debut in the McHale Mayo National at Ballinrobe, where he has won on all four previous visits.

The Norman Lee-trained nine-year-old steps up markedly in trip after some cracking runs in Graded company on his chase starts since last summer. He has a touch of class, having won a Grade 3 over hurdles, and this is his first trip to Ballinrobe since an electric chase debut success on this card 12 months ago.

Lee said: "He's in great form. It’s a step up in trip but it’s an easy two miles seven around Ballinrobe and he absolutely loves it there.

"He’s been racing in very good company and the last day he got left at the start a little bit. He’s had some great runs and has won nine races. It’s a big ask off a high weight but we’re expecting a very big run."

The evergreen Peregrine Run makes his first start after seven months off and he too has an affinity with this track, having landed this contest in 2019. He is 13 now but ended his latest campaign in rude health, finishing off with a gutsy performance in a valuable handicap chase at Chepstow.

Peregrine Run: won the Mayo National in 2019 and was third last year Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Peter Fahey's likeable chaser is 7lb higher than when beaten seven and a quarter lengths into third behind Rock Road in this race last season but, with Rob James's 7lb claim, looks a danger to all if he returns from his break in similar form.

Fahey said: "We’re delighted to get him back. He’s not getting any younger but he seems to be in great spirits at home. He’s working well and he always runs a nice race at Ballinrobe. He ran a cracker in the race last season. He has gone up in the weights but Rob is definitely well worth his 7lb."

Pat Fahy is hoping History Of Fashion can continue his resurgence after two cracking efforts. The nine-year-old was second in the Leinster National at Naas in March and backed that up when third in a marathon handicap chase at Punchestown last month.

Fahy said: "He lost his way a bit but he came back to form at Naas and it was a lovely run at Punchestown as he was unlucky to be pushed back at the fourth-last. If he keeps that up we’ll be happy and he handles good ground well."

Life In The Park is likely to prove popular in the market for Henry de Bromhead after some solid efforts. He saw out 3m½f at Limerick very well two starts ago and has proven form on good ground.

Ilikedwayurthinkin will also have his backers having finished runner-up in last year's race. He races off the same mark this time, with Kieren Buckley taking off a further 3lb.

