Soft-ground specialists: three horses who will appreciate conditions at Sandown on Saturday
A band of significant rain has seen the ground at Sandown eased to soft, good to soft in places on both tracks ahead of the seven-race Coral-Eclipse (3.35) card. That will impact the chances of those on show today and here are three horses who should thrive in the conditions.
Desperate Hero
1.50 Sandown, Coral Charge (Group 3)
This Jack Channon-trained improver has conditions falling in his favour as he bids for a first Group-race triumph in today's 5f sprint.
The four-year-old has won his last two starts, including when obliging by a neck at Goodwood on heavy ground in May. Three of his six career wins have come on ground described as good to soft ground or heavier.
The rain has arrived at the right time for Desperate Hero in his fascinating clash against Nunthorpe Stakes hero Live In The Dream, whose Group 1 triumph came on good to firm ground, although he has won on soft before.
Regal Jubilee
3.00 Sandown, Coral Distaff (Listed)
The more rain the better for the Cheveley Park-owned three-year-old, whose best form has come with some give in the ground.
The daughter of Frankel has some strong form to her name, having impressively won the Montrose Stakes on heavy ground at Newmarket on her final start last season, while she was only beaten a neck on good to soft ground in the Fred Darling Stakes on her comeback in April.
She has not been as good on quicker going the last two times and should appreciate conditions as she drops back to a mile.
Al Riffa
3.35 Sandown, Coral-Eclipse (Group 1)
Al Riffa has failed to sparkle recently, but the overnight rain could be the key to a change in his fortunes and heightens the chance of a shock success over Derby winner City Of Troy.
The Joseph O'Brien-trained four-year-old has not won since landing the Group 1 National Stakes as a juvenile and needs to bounce back from a below-par run at Saratoga last time.
Crucially, though, his Curragh triumph came on soft ground. He also got to within three-quarters of a length of Arc hero Ace Impact at Deauville last summer on good to soft ground, while it was very soft when he was beaten the same distance in the Prix Ganay this year.
