So much to look forward to as Flat turf season kicks off with cracking Lincoln day at Doncaster

It is that special time of the year when hope springs eternal. Trainers still believe many of their geese are swans. Owners and jockeys dream of big-race success at Epsom, Royal Ascot, Newmarket, Glorious Goodwood, Doncaster or York.

Punters, many of them bamboozled by soft and heavy ground all winter over the jumps, look forward to better, more profitable days when good to firm once again features among the going description.

Everyone hopes City Of Troy, who looked very special during an unbeaten three-race juvenile career, is the next Frankel, Sea The Stars and Baaeed combined.