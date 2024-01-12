Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in Warwick's £100,000 Classic Chase?
Fancy a bet on the racing but find it confusing to choose the right horse? Do not fear, Smart View is here to help you.
We've taken the traditional racecard and removed all the jargon, symbols and abbreviations that can be quite daunting for inexperienced punters and made picking winners as quick and easy as possible.
Our horseracing experts have done all the hard work for you – crunching the numbers, picking out the key pieces of data and giving each runner a score of up to 100. And if you want to base your pick on one of six key factors, we've colour-coded them so you can easily see, for example, which horses are suited by the ground and which have the best jockeys and trainers.
The Smart View racecard
3.00 Warwick: Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase racecard and betting
'The track and the trip will suit and she's in great form' - can Gavin Cromwell land more British spoils in Classic Chase?
Published on 12 January 2024
Last updated 18:01, 12 January 2024
