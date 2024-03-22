Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Lincoln?

Fancy a bet on the racing but find it confusing to choose the right horse? Do not fear, Smart View is here to help you.

We've taken the traditional racecard and removed all the jargon, symbols and abbreviations that can be quite daunting for inexperienced punters and made picking winners as quick and easy as possible.

Our horseracing experts have done all the hard work for you – crunching the numbers, picking out the key pieces of data and giving each runner a score of up to 100. And if you want to base your pick on one of six key factors, we've colour-coded them so you can easily see, for example, which horses are suited by the ground and which have the best jockeys and trainers.

The Smart View racecard

3.35 Doncaster: William Hill Lincoln racecard and betting

Read Saturday's previews:

Can Charyn bring his Group 1 form to the table in this cracking Flat curtain-raiser?

'Hopefully she can bag the rail and do the business' - key analysis and trainer quotes for the Brocklesby

'We think we’ve got him back now' - Harswell Duke bids for back-to-back Spring Miles off 8lb lower mark

'He has a massive chance' - Heltenham looks to continue title leader Dan Skelton's excellent recent run

Who is best equipped to handle testing conditions as top sprinters return in the Listed Cammidge Trophy?

Chazzesmee chases historic double as Ireland aims to end 40-year wait for Lincoln winner

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.