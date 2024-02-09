Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury?
Fancy a bet on the racing but find it confusing to choose the right horse? Do not fear, Smart View is here to help you.
We've taken the traditional racecard and removed all the jargon, symbols and abbreviations that can be quite daunting for inexperienced punters and made picking winners as quick and easy as possible.
Our horseracing experts have done all the hard work for you – crunching the numbers, picking out the key pieces of data and giving each runner a score of up to 100. And if you want to base your pick on one of six key factors, we've colour-coded them so you can easily see, for example, which horses are suited by the ground and which have the best jockeys and trainers.
The Smart View racecard
3.15 Newbury: Betfair Hurdle racecard and betting
Published on 9 February 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 9 February 2024
