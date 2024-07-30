Smart View: tips for day one of Glorious Goodwood with the assistance of our revolutionary racecard

One of the newest additions to the Racing Post's award-winning app is the Smart View card. This turns the traditional racecard into a product fit for the 21st century. All the do-it-yourself elements, which have necessarily been condensed into an arcane shorthand over the years, are now contained in six colour-coded bars, following a traffic light-like system, to represent scores out of 100. These six scores are then combined into a weighted average, which is presented as the Smart View score.

Here we look at the scores and combine them with human logic to come up with a tip for every ITV race.

1.50 Goodwood: Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap

Smart View has Tony Montana (93 overall) edging Aerion Power (92) and Enfjaar (91). Enfajaar has an SP forecast of 4-1, while Tony Montana and Aerion Power are both 12-1. However, surely it is worth chancing Teumessias Fox who comes in just below with a overall score of 90, but is a far bigger price in the betting (25-1 SP forecast). He looked progressive when winning on the all-weather at Kempton and had excuses on his last two starts.

Teumessias Fox 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

2.25 Goodwood: HKJC World Pool Vintage Stakes

The Parthenon is a clear favourite here, but Smart View has Aomori City well clear of his rivals on an overall score of 96. Aomori City is potentially going to improve more for the distance than the second-highest rated Electrolyte (94). The Parthenon (91) comes in joint-third rated along with Arabian Sun, Cool Hoof Luke and An Outlaw's Grace.

Aomori City 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.00 Goodwood: HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes

Kinross comes out clear of his rivals on Smart View with an overall score of 96 and will take plenty of beating here. With a score of 67, Smart View marks Kinross's draw (stall 8) as his major obstacle to success, but three of the last four winners came from stalls seven or higher and everything else looks to be in his favour.

Kinross 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

3.35 Goodwood: Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes

Smart View has Kyprios a perfect score of 100 and he should prove to be the banker of the week. Odds-on shots are not for everyone, but I can't find a chink in Kyprios's armour and neither can Smart View, so as far as 8-15 shots go, he is as solid as they come.

Kyprios 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

What is Smart View?

Racing Post's new Smart View card, which is available now only on the latest version of our mobile app – so make sure you have the most recent update – is a giant leap forward in how bettors read form. It carries out two main aims. The first is to break down the barrier to entry that many of the sport's prospective fans face with a traditional racecard. The second is to include in this stripped-back presentation everything that a serious punter would consider about a race.

The design has been user-led, with our research team carrying out hundreds of one-to-one interviews to test what is needed and wanted by our readers. The data aims have been shaped according to customer wishes and executed by a team of data scientists working with racing experts.

The result is the new Smart View card, which has been iterated towards over more than two years. It has been designed to need as little explanation as possible. But we also know that bettors are more curious than your average person, so here is more detail on how to read a Smart View racecard.

You will see a horse's silks, name, number, trainer, jockey, odds and form figures as before. The rest of the card is still there, contained in the six attribute bars. Each bar represents a score out of 100. The bars are colour-coded, in a traffic light-like system with bold green representing the best scores, but there is also an accessibility version so you can adjust your viewing experience to better suit your needs.

Every Smart View racecard entry includes a score for that horse's ability, trainer and jockey. The other three are made up from a list of five (course, distance, ground, draw and jumping), selected according to the race's code and other specific factors.

How to find Smart View on your app

You will need to make sure you have the latest version of the Racing Post app. To do this search for 'Racing Post' on the Apple or Google Store.

Once your app is updated, click on your chosen racecard and select the Smart View tab as shown in the image above.

Read this next:

Smart View: who are the top-rated runners in the Goodwood Cup according to our revolutionary racecard?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.