Smart hurdlers My Mate Mozzie and Nusret tackle the Flat in competitive staying handicap

Classy hurdler My Mate Mozzie, who was only beaten a short-head in the Royal Bond of 2021, heads the weights for this competitive staying handicap on his first run since November.

Last seen going down by a neck in the 20-runner November Handicap at Naas, My Mate Mozzie skipped the winter and didn't reappear over hurdles in the spring either.

The 141-rated hurdler, who was eighth to State Man in the 2022 County Hurdle, is still relatively unexposed on the Flat having only had five starts in this sphere. He has yet to win, but his performances in defeat have suggested there could be a big pot with his name on it this summer. Perhaps even the Ebor itself.

He is returning from a 213-day absence here and it is worth noting the last twice he came back from a break of more than 100 days he was successful, albeit in a bumper and a maiden hurdle.

Burren Song is on a roll. He has won his last three and arrives here off a career-high mark of 89. His two most recent wins have been over 1m4f, but he has form over further and no horse comes into the contest in better form.

The worry is that he is now rated 14lb higher than the mark he won off at Dundalk in March and faces tougher opposition than last time at Leopardstown. Even allowing for all that, it is hard to see him finishing out of the frame.

The last two favourites have won this – Earl Of Tyrone (2022) and Shanroe (2021) – and the most likely market leader is White Caviar, one of two runners for Joseph O'Brien.

She flew home to take third in a Listed race at Gowran Park last time and is unexposed in staying handicaps like this. Her mark of 90 doesn't look overly harsh and she can be very competitive.

Nusret, third to Zenta in the Grade 1 juvenile hurdle at Aintree's Grand National meeting, is the other O'Brien representative and he won his maiden at the track over 1m4f.

A shout out to the possible outsider of the field, Sheishybrid. She found traffic everywhere on her last visit to the track and could be capable of outrunning her odds for a trainer who has had winners at 33-1, 20-1 and 12-1 in the last few days.

What they say

Kate Harrington, assistant to Jessica Harrington, trainer of Hell Bent and Mellow Magic

Hell Bent has put two nice runs together and he will love the ground. I think he goes there with a big shout. Mellow Magic failed to load the last day but she has been fine at home in the stalls since. This looks a nice opportunity for her and hopefully she will run a big race.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of White Caviar and Nusret

White Caviar had a good run at Gowran Park and I think the Curragh will suit her well. It looks a nice race for her and hopefully she has a nice chance in what looks a competitive handicap. Nusret won his maiden at the Curragh and is fit from jumping. This looks a good spot for him and hopefully he can go well.

Andy Slattery, trainer of Burren Song

He just keeps doing enough in his races. He never wins by far and I'd say he keeps a bit to himself. He's stepping up in trip but I think 1m6f will suit him. I'm hoping for a good enough pace for him. He'll love the track and the ground too so we're very hopeful of a big run.

