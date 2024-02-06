Smart Flat horse and Supreme entry Reach For The Moon pleasing Jamie Snowden ahead of hurdling debut

Reach For The Moon , who at one stage was a possible Classic contender for the late Queen Elizabeth II, is set to add a dash of intrigue to Sedgefield's card when he makes his hurling debut on Wednesday.

Now with Jamie Snowden, he was initially trained in Newmarket by John and Thady Gosden and was second in the Chesham at Royal Ascot in 2021 before winning the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown.

He has not won since and did not take in the 2,000 Guineas or Derby, but he did fill second in the Hampton Court Stakes at the 2022 royal meeting, although the fallout of that race focused more on his rider Frankie Dettori and his relationship with Gosden snr, who criticised some of the jockey's efforts that week.

A son of Sea The Stars, Reach For The Moon will carry the brown silks of the Queen, whose husband King Charles III was on Monday diagnosed with cancer, and Sir Chips Keswick, longstanding supporters of Snowden's Lambourn yard.

"He's really well," said the trainer. "He was a very talented Flat horse. He's been working nicely and has taken well to his jumping – he had a jumping session before he went to Sandringham for a holiday.

Jamie Snowden: "He's got to cope with different ground, but he'll have to if he wants to be a top jumps horse" Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"He was back with us in late November and has pleased in his prep work. He's got to go and do it on the track, but it'll be good to get him started."

The five-year-old is entered in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at next month's Cheltenham Festival and Snowden added: "If he takes to it well, we've got the option, but we're starting gently and we'll see where we end up.

"He's ready to go, but I think a lot of Flat horses improve for their first run. We had Pacify for the same connections a few years ago and he was very talented, and won five on the bounce including a Listed race at Kempton, but this chap would have more ability.

"He's got to cope with different ground, but he'll have to if he wants to be a top jumps horse."

You Wear It Well , another of Snowden's aces, is likely to be in action at Warwick in Saturday's Trustatrader Warwick Mares' Hurdle.

"She only ran at Doncaster a couple of weeks ago, but it was a slowly run affair and I don't think she had a hard race," he said. "She seems to have come out of it well and this looks a nice race for her."

