Six punting stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are six meetings on Saturday with Kempton offering the headline action on Coral Trophy day. Chepstow, Lingfield, Newcastle, Fairyhouse and Chelmsford also host meetings and here are the key stats from each track to help your punting . . .

Paul Nicholls is operating at an impressive 27 per cent strike-rate with his runners at Chepstow in the past five seasons, and that is enhanced to 45 per cent (15-33) when focusing on his bumper runners.

Those figures make of interest in the 2m Pertemps Healthcare Open Maiden National Hunt Flat Race under Lorcan Williams.

The five-year-old made a promising debut when third at Hereford in December, when he was green under pressure.

Andrea Atzeni is often worth following when heading to Lingfield. He has 22 winners from 65 rides on the Lingfield all-weather in the past five years and backing his rides blind during that period would have returned a £26.76 level-stakes profit.

He has four rides on Saturday’s card, two coming for trainer George Baker, with the pair combining with in the feature BetUK Winter Derby Stakes .

This six-year-old comes into the Group 3 in form, having landed a local Grade 2 in Bahrain eight days ago and remains open to improvement.

Alan Johns is a name to note at Newcastle. The jockey has had five winners from his 11 rides at the track in the past five years at a strike-rate of 45 per cent.

He heads north for the one ride aboard in the ultra-competitive Vertem Eider Handicap Chase .

Eva’s Oskar secured his third chase win at Cheltenham in December. He was below his best at Sandown last time under a hefty weight and once again has top weight to carry, but has shaped like a dour stayer.

Gordon Elliott has turned to Derek O’Connor for the ride on in the Ian Smith Memorial (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race , which looks interesting given that the leading amateur is operating at a 40 per cent strike-rate (2-5) in bumpers for the Elliott stable.

This five-year-old has a strong jumping pedigree being by Walk In The Park out of a Presenting mare, and he was last seen bolting up - under Derek O’Connor - in a point-to-point at Umma House in October.

He makes his bumper debut here carrying the silks of JP McManus and represents a stable that has landed three of the last six renewals of this race.

Adam Wedge has had ten winners from his 45 rides at Kempton in the past five years and his rides have yielded a level-stakes profit of £73.05.

His only ride on Saturday comes in the valuable Coral Trophy Handicap Chase aboard .

The jockey has partnered Annsam in all seven of his victories, most recently over course and distance by an impressive 17 lengths. The handicapper has pushed Annsam up 7lb for that success, but that may not prevent him from following up.

Michael Bell sent out Odin Owns You All to score at Southwell on Thursday, his only runner on the card, and his sole representative on Chelmsford’s Saturday card is in the 6f chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Restricted Maiden Stakes .

This daughter of Smooth Daddy cost 50,000gns at the breeze-up sales and shaped better than the bare result when eighth in a course-and-distance novice on her debut earlier this month.

Invested was outpaced early in that contest but hit the line quite strongly, despite suffering late interference, and the experience will not have been lost on her. This looks like a desperately weak maiden and Invested won't have to improve significantly to land it.

