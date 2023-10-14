Six key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

With Chester abandoned due to a waterlogged track, there are six meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday with the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes the headline affair at Newmarket. Chelmsford, Chepstow, Hexham, Naas and York also host fixtures. Here are statistics from each track that could help with your punting . . .

Neil Callan has a 40 per cent strike-rate when combining with Marco Botti at Chelmsford in 2023, with a £1 stake on each of the jockey's five rides at the all-weather track for the Newmarket trainer this season yielding a profit of £8.

Callan rides Botti's Amroon for the first time in the first division of the 5f nursery (4.55 ). The son of Showcasing has been sent off the favourite in both of his starts in handicap company without success, but the juvenile did at least make the frame at Southwell and Wolverhampton under Marco Ghiani.

Amroon has been upped 1lb since finishing fourth at the start of the month but could get off the mark at the sixth attempt.

Amroon 16:55 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Marco Botti

Paul Nicholls got on the board at Chepstow's two-day meeting as Captain Teague made a successful hurdling debut in Friday's feature Grade 2 Persian War and the champion trainer could enjoy more success at the south Wales track with Kap Boy .

The four-year-old son of Kapgarde cost €160,000 as a store at Goffs Land Rover sales in June 2022 and takes on four more experienced rivals for his debut in the closing bumper (5.22 ).

Seven of Nicholls' 17 newcomers in Chepstow bumpers have obliged, at an impressive 41 per cent strike-rate. He has also won this particular bumper five times since 2016, so the signs are promising for Kap Boy.

Kap Boy 17:22 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dan Skelton's attention will primarily be focused on his three runners at Chepstow, but the trainer also sends Mumford's Magic to Hexham. Six of Skelton's 15 runners at the Northumberland track in the last five seasons have won, and he could improve on that 40 per cent strike-rate if his five-year-old can step up from what he has shown to date.

Mumford's Magic was sixth in a Newton Abbot bumper on his stable debut in July and, although third on his first try over hurdles at Warwick last time, he was beaten a long way by winner Josh The Bosh.

Skelton may have thought Hexham's 2m4f maiden hurdle (2.10 ) could be a slightly weaker contest but Minella Double and Dangan Cloud, who makes her rules debut for Lucinda Russell, are tough opposition.

Mumford's Magic 14:10 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Fergus Gillard (3lb) Tnr: Dan Skelton

Blairmayne returns to Naas for the first time since since April, when he scored off a 2lb higher mark over the same track and trip as the 6f handicap (4.00 ).

Half of the ten-year-old's eight wins have come at Naas and the veteran has to be seriously respected off a rating of 80, given he has also won off marks of 84 and 83 over course and distance on his last four starts at the track.

Blairmayne 16:00 Naas View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: Miss Natalia Lupini

Mr Baloo was winless in his first seven starts before Pat Dobbs helped the Richard Hannon-trained juvenile to back-to-back victories at Salisbury and Epsom. Dobbs will aim to maintain his 100 per cent record on the son of Kodi Bear in the 7f nursery (4.25 ).

Mr Baloo is 5lb higher in a bigger field and better race, but the continued association with Dobbs is clearly a positive factor.

Mr Baloo 16:25 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

Hyperfocus has twice been second off higher marks in the 6f handicap (2.25 ) and could go one better now more feasibly treated. Tim Easterby's nine-year-old was beaten a neck by Gulliver when rated 94 in 2019 and was runner-up to Strike Red off 92 in last year's contest.

Although without a win in eight starts since success at Ripon in April, Hyperfocus is now able to compete off the same terms as that contest having been dropped to 89 and he could go very close.

Hyperfocus 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

